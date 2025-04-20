Solana Surges Ahead as Ethereum Fees Hit Four-Year Lows

In a surprising turn of events for blockchain ecosystems, the transaction fees associated with the Ethereum network have fallen to their lowest point in nearly four years.
Presently, the average cost per transaction on the Ethereum network has sunk to around $0.168—figures we haven’t observed since 2020. While this development might be welcomed by casual users and developers of Ethereum, it has unfolded in conjunction with a broader rearranging of the revenue generation chair across the top blockchain platforms.
Even though Ethereum has long been a leader in decentralized finance and the NFT world, it seems that the party is over for the moment. At least, it’s definitely over in terms of making money with transaction fees. The top 5 blockchain networks this week collectively generated just over $29 million from transaction fees. TRON led the way by a wide margin, bringing in an impressive $12.49 million from fees. Following TRON, Solana raked in $7.46 million from transaction fees. Eitha was a fairly distant third, pulling in just $4.68 million from transaction fees over the same period. BNB Chain came in fourth and brought in $3.7 million from fees, followed by $821,000 generated on Coinbase’s Base.
Solana Takes the Lead in dApp Revenue
Although TRON might be topping the weekly revenue charts for fees, it is Solana that is almost certainly the reigning champion in dApp performance and ecosystem vitality. dApps built on the Solana network collected an astounding 46% of the total revenue generated by all blockchain applications in March 2023, according to DeFiLlama. That figure is notable for many reasons, but chiefly because it underscores not just the almost shockingly low-cost infrastructure of the Solana network, but its ability to power through sustained operations and high user activity without compromising on user experience.
In March alone, Solana’s dApp ecosystem generated a total revenue of $146 million. That figure alone should put to bed any notion that Solana is some kind of pump-and-dump scheme: it’s not, it’s a utility platform where people actually use the dApps and pay the dApp developers real money. And as that sheds light on what Solana actually is, it also shines a light on what it is not: a chain where people swap tokens for other tokens and where those people, when asked why they were doing that, can’t give a satisfactory answer.
Ethereum’s current low fees—a situation where the network is making modest revenue from them—might be thought of as a somewhat uncomfortable transitional phase for its development. After all, if Web3 has any platform that it can universally point to as the standard bearer, it has to be Ethereum. And yet Ethereum is now facing mounting competition from faster, cheaper platforms that want to pick up the serious side of Web3. We need to explore what these low fees could be signaling in terms of render efficiency, network activity, and Ethereum’s use case.
A Changing Landscape for Blockchain Economies
It may come as a surprise to some that TRON holds the leading position in weekly fee generation, especially since it tends to be quieter in the Western crypto space. But TRON is still very much a force in the parts of the world where the crypto community has been most active for the longest time—in regions like Asia and Africa. And those users definitely seem to be finding high amounts of ongoing, consistent utility in TRON’s product suite. The fees it generates from using its products and the continued business it seems to be doing (regardless of the fact that it is a business) in cross-border payments and DeFi solutions better showcases any talk around the stablecoin infrastructure it has set up in various regions.
BNB Chain earned $3.7 million in fees. This is mainly because BNB Chain is still an extremely versatile, EVM-compatible layer, and it hosts all sorts of dApps—especially those in the games and DeFi arenas. Meanwhile, Base—Coinbase’s Ethereum Layer 2 solution—has started gaining traction. Over the last week, it pulled in something like $821,000 in fees. Feels modest, right? And yet, this growth is consistent enough that you have to consider Base a potential significant player in the Ethereum scaling ecosystem.
We are witnessing a dynamic reshaping of the blockchain revenue model. No longer are high fees the sole metric of a network’s success; now, the real user activity, sustained dApp engagement, and developer innovation of a network are what distinguish it from the rest. Solana is at the forefront of this shift, if only because it’s able to blend high throughput with a robust dApp ecosystem.
Ethereum might be on the path to a new epoch, one where Layer 2s, modular blockchains, and alternative chains all share in the load. But for now, Solana’s strong showing in both fee generation and ecosystem revenue cements its status as an insane blockchain powerhouse, even as the market continues to evolve.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
