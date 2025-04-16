Smart Money Turns Cautious in Memecoin Markets as Net Outflows Dominate

The meme coin market sentiment shifted. Smart money wallets were now showing more caution than conviction.
On-chain data showed that there was a net outflow of capital across the segment. This was not a surprise, as there had been way too many instances of high-volume pumps that coincided with the downturn of the broader crypto market. It seemed as if these pumps were being used as an excuse to take profits at levels that, in hindsight, now look like local tops.
As per collected information from on-chain observation services, the amount of fresh funds flowing into smart money wallets stood at $3.20 million. But the amount flowing out was greater, at $3.63 million, leading to a net volume of -$430,000 for the day in question. Activity across these important addresses was not low—total trading volume amounted to $6.83 million—but it was definitely skewed toward exits.
Selective Interest Amid Broader Risk-Off Sentiment
Informed traders showed a selective interest in a few memecoins, despite the broader bearish trend. Some of the most noteworthy inflows were into:
– $WIF (Dogwifhat): With $377,000 in inflows, WIF led the day in attracting smart money. This suggests that some traders are still confident in the token’s medium-term narrative, possibly viewing the recent dip as a buying opportunity in an otherwise overheated market.
– $MANEKI: The cat-themed coin witnessed smart money inflows of $155,000, indicating it is still a contender as one of the more culturally poignant memes, particularly among traders in Asia who find its branding particularly arresting.
– UFD, RFC, and DJCAT: These smaller capital tokens managed to net inflow $128,000, $85,000, and $81,000, respectively. Each of these tokens is either being buoyed by strong community marketing or a recent spike in social media engagement. These two strategies lead to what appears to be to us what’s at least strong opportunistic accumulation.
Nonetheless, even as cash poured into these chosen assets, the overall memecoin feeling became cautious. We then saw a wave of outflows affect several once-overhyped tokens:
– #FARTCOIN: In possibly today’s most noteworthy development, FARTCOIN saw a swift outflow of $596,000—by far the largest single-token net exit in this dataset. The rapid departure implies either that investors are cashing in profits or that confidence in FARTCOIN’s fundamentals and momentum is dwindling.
• $GIGA, $GRASS, $POPCAT, and $ALC also dealt with significant outflows of $238,000, $216,000, $133,000, and $132,000 correspondingly.
• For many of these names, the outflows could signal a potential exhaustion of almost too-good-to-be-true short-term runs that have not been accompanied by sustained community interest or jaw-dropping development updates.
A Tactical Retreat or the Start of a Cooldown?
This net outflow trend might signify a tactical retreat in the short term rather than a total reversal we’re seeing in memecoin enthusiasm. The memecoin sector is still one of the most vibrant in the crypto space, often on the move because of viral social media narratives or the dictates of the next big influencer, and not because of anything resembling traditional financial fundamentals. All that said, smart money is often a leading indicator of trend reversals. And if the smart money is backing off, the backing off might be the first clear sign that the memecoin market is cooling after a period of seriously hot hands.
Also, rotating capital within the space—moving from overbought tokens into fresh narrative plays—appears to suggest that traders have become a touch more selective, yet are still quite active. Tokens that boast real community engagement, active development, or substantive connections to broader ecosystems (like Solana or Base) now seem more likely to withstand volatility—that is, unless they fade without attention in the not-distant-enough future.
Observers of the market should also observe how the flows of these smart monies develop in the upcoming days. Going back to a state of overall inflows might bring back the bulls, but if we keep seeing signs that these smart money guys are coming out of the assets, I think that’s a bearish sign. For now, the data seems to be showing a pause in the mania, with traders sitting on their hands and waiting to see what narrative spark is next.
In the realm of memecoins—where high volatility and weak fundamentals often dominate—the most important elements are timing and sentiment.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
Follow us on Twitter @themerklehash to stay updated with the latest Crypto, NFT, AI, Cybersecurity, and Metaverse news!