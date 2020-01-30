Roger Ver and Bitcoin.com Back out of the Bitcoin Cash Mining Tax

The Bitcoin Cash miner tax proposal has not gone over too well with the community. Even Roger Ver is backing out of this potential change, which was somewhat to be expected.
A few days ago, there was a proposal to introduce a Bitcoin Cash mining tax.
The Bitcoin Cash Tax Proposal Won’t Work
Up to 12.5% of every mined block would be sluiced to a development fund for this Bitcoin fork.
It did not take long for the community to revolt.
Even people who are not involved with BCH were not too amused by what some people seemingly wanted to orchestrate.
It now appears that this proposal may be losing key supporters already.
Roger Ver, the “public face’ of Bitcoin Cash, confirms he is no longer behind this idea.
An interesting development, as the funding for BCH needs to be addressed in one way or another.
In fact, the mining pool owned by Ver – Bitcoin.com – will not support this proposed change either.
The team confirms how “ore agreement in the ecosystem is needed prior to making drastic changes”.
A smart way of distinguishing oneself from a plan that could have caused the Bitcoin Cash community to splinter.
AS things stand right now, it remains to be seen how the other pools will respond to this sudden change.
