Ripple and Bitso Expand Partnership to Bring Regulated Peso Stablecoin Settlement to Latin America on XRPL

Ripple and Bitso are taking their payments partnership to the next level.
The two companies have announced an expansion of their long-standing collaboration that puts Bitso’s Mexican Peso-backed stablecoin, MXNB, directly onto the XRP Ledger and integrates it into Ripple’s Payments on DEX infrastructure for enterprise settlement across Latin America.
The deal is specific and consequential. Bitso’s regulated MXN-backed stablecoin will be issued natively on XRPL and paired with Ripple’s RLUSD on the ledger’s Permissioned DEX, creating a compliant liquidity corridor that connects regulated USD and Mexican Peso liquidity in a single on-chain settlement environment. For enterprise treasury teams and cross-border payment operators working the Latin American corridor, that combination addresses a problem that has existed for years.
This is not a new relationship being announced. Ripple and Bitso have been working together on payments infrastructure for some time. What changes now is the depth of the integration and the specific product infrastructure being built on top of it.
What MXNB Brings to the XRPL Ecosystem
MXNB is not a generic stablecoin. It is a regulated, Mexican Peso-backed digital asset issued by Bitso, one of the most established and licensed crypto platforms operating in Latin America. That regulatory standing matters enormously in the context of enterprise payment flows, where counterparties need assurance that the stablecoin they are settling with operates under a recognized legal and compliance framework.
Issuing MXNB natively on XRPL means the stablecoin inherits all of the ledger’s settlement characteristics, transaction finality measured in seconds, low transaction costs, and a throughput capable of handling enterprise-grade payment volumes. A Mexican Peso stablecoin that settles on XRPL rails is a fundamentally different product from one that settles through correspondent banking channels, in terms of both speed and cost of execution.
The native issuance also means MXNB becomes programmable and composable within the XRPL ecosystem from day one. It can interact with other assets, participate in liquidity pools, and be integrated into payment applications built on the ledger without the complexity and latency of bridging from another chain. For developers and enterprises building payment infrastructure for Latin America, a natively issued regulated MXN stablecoin on XRPL is a meaningful new building block.
The Permissioned DEX Is Where The Liquidity Comes Together
The specific infrastructure that makes this partnership technically interesting is XRPL’s Permissioned DEX. This is not a standard open decentralized exchange, it is a DEX layer designed with institutional and enterprise requirements in mind, allowing compliant participants to access on-chain liquidity while operating within regulatory guardrails that institutional counterparties require.
Pairing MXNB with RLUSD on the Permissioned DEX creates something that has not existed before on XRPL, a compliant, regulated liquidity corridor connecting USD and Mexican Peso in a single on-chain venue. That pairing is the core of what Ripple and Bitso are building together. Enterprise clients wanting to move value between USD and MXN through blockchain-native settlement can now do it within a regulated framework, on a high-speed ledger, without routing through the correspondent banking system.
The Permissioned DEX structure also gives enterprises the compliance clarity they need to actually use this infrastructure. A fully open DEX with anonymous counterparties is a non-starter for regulated financial institutions managing treasury flows. The Permissioned DEX solves that problem by allowing know-your-counterparty controls to operate within the on-chain settlement layer, combining the efficiency of DeFi with the compliance requirements of traditional institutional finance.
Latin America Is The Right Market For This Infrastructure
The Latin American payments corridor has some of the most persistent inefficiencies in global cross-border finance. Remittances between the US and Mexico alone represent tens of billions of dollars annually and the fees, delays, and friction that characterize that corridor have remained stubbornly high despite years of fintech innovation attempting to address them.
Bitso has built its business around this reality. The company holds regulatory licenses in Mexico, Brazil, and Argentina and has processed billions in cross-border payment volume, particularly along the US-Mexico corridor. That on-the-ground regulatory standing and existing payment infrastructure gives the Ripple-Bitso integration a credible commercial foundation rather than just a technical proof of concept.
MXNB issued on XRPL and paired with RLUSD on the Permissioned DEX does not just create a technical settlement option, it creates a regulated, enterprise-grade alternative to correspondent banking for the MXN-USD corridor that existing payment operators can actually integrate and deploy at scale. For treasury teams at multinationals managing Latin American operations, and for fintechs building remittance and B2B payment products in the region, that is a genuinely useful piece of infrastructure.
Ripple’s Broader Latin American Play
This partnership expansion fits directly into a broader pattern of Ripple’s strategy in Latin America. The company has been building out its payments infrastructure across the region for years, establishing relationships with licensed financial institutions and payment operators that give it distribution into the corridors where cross-border payment inefficiency is most acute.
Adding MXNB to XRPL through the Bitso partnership extends that strategy into the stablecoin layer. Rather than relying solely on XRP for on-chain settlement, which carries price volatility considerations for enterprise clients managing treasury flows, the RLUSD and MXNB pairing on the Permissioned DEX gives those clients a stable-value settlement option that removes foreign exchange risk from the equation while retaining all the speed and cost advantages of XRPL settlement.
The combination of RLUSD handling the USD side and MXNB handling the MXN side also means the settlement corridor is entirely regulated at both ends. Regulated USD stablecoin to regulated MXN stablecoin, settled on a permissioned DEX with institutional-grade compliance controls, that is the infrastructure stack that enterprise Latin American payment flows have been waiting for, and Ripple and Bitso are now building it together in a way that is concrete, deployed, and operational rather than theoretical.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
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