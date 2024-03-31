RACA USM Metaverse Sees Bullish Momentum With Strategic Partnerships And On-Chain Activity

The RACA USM Metaverse, a leading web 3.0 infrastructure solution provider, has demonstrated robust performance in the current trading week, with steady gains across multiple timeframes.
Backed by Okx Blockdream Ventures and Tachyon accelerator, RACA has surged by 3% today, 9% this week, and an impressive 72% this month.
This positive momentum was further affirmed when RACA emerged as one of the Outstanding BNBChain Projects in the last 7 days, as highlighted in a recent tweet. The recognition underscores RACA’s growing prominence within the blockchain ecosystem.
Outstanding #BNBChain Projects last 7 days🔥@RealFlokiInu@CEEK@RACA_3@BabyDogeCoin@bitgertbrise@iMePlatform@ton_blockchain@FEGtoken@tokenfi@Conflux_Network@IQWIKI@daomaker@RichQuack@TrustWallet@SpaceIDProtocol@Chain_GPT@BscPitbull@trycarbonio@Galxe#Topbscnews pic.twitter.com/ZlZolBNZHy
— Top BSC News🔶 (@topbscnews) March 28, 2024
As RACA’s price continued to climb, on-chain reports unveiled significant activity involving DWF Labs. DWF Labs recharged a substantial 4.76 billion RACA tokens to OKX, translating to approximately 1.87 million US dollars. If these tokens were to be liquidated, the potential profit would amount to an impressive 967,000 US dollars.
DWF Labs Holdings On RACA And Notable Partnerships
Delving deeper into the on-chain data, it was revealed that DWF Labs initially received 15 billion RACA tokens on April 2, 2023, at an average price of only $0.0001918. With the current price of RACA standing at $0.0003948, the remaining 10.9 billion tokens are valued at approximately $4.32 million.
两分钟前，DWF Labs 向 #OKX 充值了 47.6 亿枚 $RACA ，价值 187 万美金，若全部卖出将获利 96.7 万美金
DWF 曾在 2023.04.02 收到 150 亿枚 RACA，均价仅 $0.0001918（现价 $0.0003948），目前仍剩余 109 亿枚代币，价值 432 万美金
钱包地址 https://t.co/jYdIb8q28u pic.twitter.com/ynAaJUYwFX
— Ai 姨 (@ai_9684xtpa) March 30, 2024
The strategic partnerships with Okx Blockdream Ventures and Tachyon accelerator, coupled with the recognition as an Outstanding BNBChain Project, underscore RACA’s position as a formidable player in the web 3.0 space. The bullish on-chain activity further solidifies investor confidence in RACA’s long-term growth potential.
As RACA continues to navigate the dynamic landscape of the metaverse and blockchain industry, its bullish trajectory highlights the promising opportunities that lie ahead. With strategic partnerships, innovative solutions, and strong community support, RACA is poised to carve out a significant presence in the evolving digital landscape.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
Follow us on Twitter @themerklehash to stay updated with the latest Crypto, NFT, AI, Cybersecurity, and Metaverse news!
Image Source: fellowneko/123RF // Image Effects by Colorcinch