Hyperliquid Strategies Buys $95M Worth of HYPE in Seven Days While Barely Touching Its Cash

Hyperliquid Strategies, the decentralized autonomous trust behind the $PURR ticker, just pulled off something that turned heads across the crypto trading community.
The fund bought 1.4 million HYPE tokens worth roughly $95 million over the last seven days, and somehow, its cash position only dropped by $15.5 million.
That gap between what they spent on HYPE and how little cash they actually lost is the story here. It tells you exactly how the fund is financing its aggressive accumulation, and why the structure it operates under gives it a compounding advantage that keeps feeding itself as long as HYPE stays above a certain valuation threshold.
The numbers are now public. Hyperliquid Strategies currently holds 23.7 million HYPE alongside $141.7 million in cash. For a fund that has been accumulating this aggressively, the cash reserve staying that deep is the part worth paying attention to.
How They Bought $95M Of HYPE With Only $15.5M In Cash
The math looks strange on the surface. You buy $95 million worth of an asset but your cash only falls by $15.5 million. That does not happen by accident, it happens because of how the fund is structured and how it is raising fresh capital at the same time it is deploying it.
$PURR is currently trading at 1.29x its net asset value. That premium is the engine. When a fund trades above NAV, it can issue new shares at the current market price, collect cash from buyers paying that premium, and then use those proceeds to buy more of the underlying asset. The shares get issued at market, not at the value of what the fund actually holds, so the fund comes out ahead on every issuance cycle.
This is what the at-the-money share issuance mechanism does in practice. It lets $PURR sell new shares, bank the difference between market price and NAV, and recycle that capital straight into more HYPE. The cash position barely moves because new money from share sales is flowing in at the same time HYPE purchases are going out.
The NAV Premium Is What Makes This Work
Trading at 1.29x NAV is not just a number to note, it is the entire reason this accumulation strategy is sustainable right now. A fund sitting at or below NAV cannot do this. It would just be selling shares at a discount to what it holds, which destroys value for existing shareholders. At 1.29x, the math runs the other direction.
Every time HypeStrat issues new ATM shares at the current premium and uses the proceeds to buy more HYPE, it is effectively acquiring the underlying asset at below-market cost relative to what new investors paid to get in. That spread, between the premium price at issuance and the spot price of HYPE, is pure structural advantage.
The key variable is whether HYPE’s price holds up enough to keep the fund trading above NAV. As long as that premium exists, the flywheel keeps spinning. The fund issues shares, raises cash, buys HYPE, HYPE holdings grow, NAV rises, premium potentially holds or expands, and the cycle repeats. It is a self-reinforcing structure when the underlying asset is trending.
What The Current Holdings Actually Look Like
After seven days of this activity, the fund’s balance sheet looks like this, 23.7 million HYPE and $141.7 million in cash sitting alongside it. That is a substantial war chest to be carrying while simultaneously running one of the most aggressive HYPE accumulation runs seen from any single structured vehicle in recent memory.
The cash position is significant for another reason too. It means the fund is not fully deployed. There is $141.7 million sitting on the sideline that has not yet gone into HYPE. Whether that represents dry powder for future purchases, a liquidity buffer for redemptions, or simply accumulated proceeds from share issuances that have not been deployed yet is worth watching.
What is clear is that the fund is not stretched. Running a $95 million purchase over seven days while holding that much cash in reserve suggests a deliberate pacing strategy rather than an all-in bet. They are buying heavily but not recklessly.
Why The Cash Position Actually Grew While They Were Buying
Here is the part that takes a second read to fully absorb. According to the data published on Hyperliquid News, the $PURR DAT reduced its cash position by only $15.5 million despite buying approximately $90 million worth of HYPE over the past six days. The net effect is that the fund’s total cash position actually increased by approximately $105 million during the same window.
That increase came from share issuances. New investors buying into $PURR at the 1.29x NAV premium brought in fresh capital that exceeded the cash being spent on HYPE purchases. So the fund was simultaneously buying more HYPE and growing its cash pile, both at the same time, funded by the premium at which the market values the fund versus what it actually holds.
This is not a common situation. Most funds face a straight trade-off between deploying capital and preserving reserves. $PURR is currently doing both, which is a direct result of the NAV premium holding and the ATM issuance mechanism working exactly as designed.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
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