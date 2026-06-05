Solana Largest Treasury Company Dumps 455,000 SOL as Price Crashes to Lowest Level in 2.5 Years

Solana is having one of its worst weeks in recent memory, and the news keeps getting worse.
The largest SOL treasury company on the market just deposited nearly 456,000 tokens worth over $31 million to Coinbase Prime, SOL has crashed to $66.50, a price level not seen in two and a half years, and the unrealized losses sitting on Forward Industries’ books have ballooned to nearly $1.13 billion. The timing could not be more brutal, and the market is feeling every bit of it.
What makes this moment particularly sharp is the contrast. On the same day the price is collapsing and the treasury selling is hitting headlines, Solana’s underlying ecosystem is quietly posting some of its strongest fundamental numbers ever. That gap between price reality and on-chain activity is the defining tension in the Solana story right now.
Forward Industries Deposits 455,000 SOL After a Month of Silence
On-chain data tracked by Lookonchain confirmed that Forward Industries deposited 455,784 SOL, worth approximately $31.87 million at current prices, to Coinbase Prime. The move came after a full month of inactivity from the company, making the timing and the destination notable. Coinbase Prime is not a cold storage facility. It is an institutional trading platform. Deposits there signal intent to sell.
Forward Industries launched its Solana treasury strategy in September 2025, positioning itself as the largest corporate SOL holder in the market, a Solana equivalent of what MicroStrategy built around Bitcoin. Since that launch, the company has spent approximately $1.59 billion buying 6.83 million SOL at an average purchase price of $232.08. At today’s prices around $66.50, those holdings are worth roughly $458.6 million. The math produces an unrealized loss of nearly $1.13 billion.
That is an extraordinary figure for a treasury strategy that is less than a year old. The bet was aggressive, the average entry price was high, and the market has moved decisively in the wrong direction since the position was built. Whether the Coinbase Prime deposit represents a partial exit, a liquidity management move, or the beginning of a larger unwind is not confirmed, but the market is treating it as a negative signal, and the price action reflects that.
SOL Hits $66.50, a Level Not Seen Since Early 2023
The price crash is doing the most immediate damage to sentiment. SOL touching $66.50 marks a level that takes the asset back to where it was trading in early 2023, erasing roughly two and a half years of price appreciation in a relatively short period. For holders who bought during the 2024 and 2025 rally, the losses are significant. For a project that had positioned itself as the primary Ethereum competitor with the fastest-growing developer ecosystem, the chart tells a painful story.
The breakdown through $66.50 is also technically significant. Once an asset breaches multi-year support levels, the next meaningful floor becomes harder to define with precision. Traders who were using prior support zones as reference points for position management are now recalculating, and that recalculation process itself adds to selling pressure as stop-losses trigger and risk parameters get hit.
Forward Industries’ deposit to Coinbase Prime landing on the same day as the price crash creates a feedback loop that is difficult to break in the short term. Large treasury selling into a weak tape pushes prices lower, which increases unrealized losses, which increases pressure to reduce exposure further. The cycle feeds itself until either the selling exhausts or fresh demand arrives to absorb it.
The Ecosystem Tells a Completely Different Story
Here is what makes the current Solana situation genuinely complicated to assess: while the price is collapsing and the treasury company is selling, the on-chain data from May is as strong as it has ever been.
Solana applications generated $68 million in revenue during May, a 16% increase month over month. Collector Crypt, a collectible marketplace and gacha platform, reached $9 million in monthly revenue, an all-time high for the platform. Tokenized asset volumes hit a new all-time high in May at over $1.1 billion, with the majority of that volume coming from tokenized equities. Stablecoin supply on the network rose 2% month over month, and Ethena’s USDe grew to over $500 million in supply after launching on Solana in mid-May.
These are not vanity metrics. Revenue, tokenized asset volumes, and stablecoin supply are among the most meaningful indicators of genuine network activity and real economic demand. A network generating $68 million in monthly application revenue is not a network in fundamental decline. It is a network where the price has disconnected sharply from underlying activity, and those disconnections, historically, eventually resolve one way or another.
What the Gap Between Price and Fundamentals Actually Means
The divergence between SOL’s price performance and its ecosystem metrics is the central question that serious Solana watchers are grappling with right now. Two explanations compete.
The first is that the price is right and the fundamentals are misleading. Under this reading, revenue and volume numbers are inflated by temporary activity, the tokenized asset boom is a one-cycle phenomenon, and the real signal is the selling pressure from Forward Industries and the collapse through multi-year support levels. On this view, $66.50 is not the floor, it is a waypoint.
The second explanation is that the fundamentals are right and the price is wrong. Revenue growing 16% month over month, all-time high volumes in tokenized assets, and expanding stablecoin supply paint a picture of a network that is genuinely growing its economic footprint. Under this reading, the price crash is driven by macro pressure, leveraged position unwinding, and treasury selling, forces that are real but temporary. The ecosystem being built underneath is more durable than the current chart suggests.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
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