Pushd (PUSHD) Brings Presale Might as Polygon (MATIC) and Internet Computer (ICP) Flounder

January has not been kind to cryptos, most saw a slight dip. However, Polygon (MATIC) and Internet Computer (ICP) took a worse beating than most. Investors looking for a better place to put their money are flocking to Pushd (PUSHD), a new peer-to-peer sales platform taking the crypto markets by storm.
Polygon (MATIC) – Scaling solution sheds gains
Polygon (MATIC) made its name as an Ethereum (ETH) scaling solution but has found the crypto market a rough sea. 2023 saw Polygon (MATIC) in decline with a respite at year’s end. However, Polygon (MATIC) lost 25% of its value in January, an ominous omen as Ethereum (ETH) itself only lost about 3%.
Polygon (MATIC) may be falling out of favor as other more efficient scaling solutions come to the fore and Ethereum no longer has a monopoly on smart contracts. Platforms like Solana are taking market share from Polygon (MATIC). Polygon (MATIC) is sliding down the charts and it may be time to ask if Polygon (MATIC) has lost relevance.
Internet Computer (ICP) – an idea ahead of its time
Internet Computer (ICP) is a brilliant concept and one of the best uses of blockchain technology. The market however does not agree. Internet Computer (ICP) lost 90% of its value in two weeks after launch and floundered for two years before finally breaking $10.00 in December. Internet Computer (ICP) fans were optimistic, but it was short-lived.
Internet Computer (ICP) lost 38% of its value in January and investors are questioning why this groundbreaking technology is not seeing widespread adoption. Nevertheless, Internet Computer (ICP) backers are now looking to place their money elsewhere.
Pushd (PUSHD): an investor’s dream
Utility is the watchword of the crypto market. With the one exception of Dogecoin (DOGE), all the top-10 coins have something going for them. Utility is a green flag for investors and Pushd (PUSHD) is sending up so many green flags that it looks like a St Patrick’s Day parade.
Pushd (PUSHD) is a new peer-to-peer sales platform that is undermining the market hegemony of big names like Amazon and eBay. Crypto tech allows Pushd (PUSHD) to give users the capacity to sell goods using cryptocurrency in a fully transparent ecosystem without needing KYC or other hurdles. Sellers can be up and running in two minutes. But the greatest attraction is that Pushd (PUSHD) is a 0% commission platform. The price you ask is the price that lands in your wallet.
This concept is so attractive, Pushd (PUSHD) has already had over 23,500 sign ups and it’s still only in its presale phase with over 6,000 investors.
Conclusion
Sadly, it seems that Polygon (MATIC) days are over and Internet Computer (ICP) days are unlikely to start. Fortunately, investors have a blue-chip opportunity in Pushd (PUSHD) and the fourth presale phase is now underway, with tokens set at $0.08.
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.