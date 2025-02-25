Pumpdotfun’s Ambitious Move: Developing Own AMM Liquidity Pools to Empower Token Holders and Increase Fee Revenue

In a daring move that could shift the decentralized finance (DeFi) dynamics on the Solana blockchain, Pumpdotfun, a burgeoning entity in the crypto ecosystem, is developing its own Automated Market Maker (AMM) liquidity pools.
Presently in the testing phase at amm.pump.fun, these pools will offer an alternative to existing DeFi platforms such as Raydium, which has emerged as one of the most notable AMM services for Solana-based tokens. Pumpdotfun’s play to build its own liquidity pools, signifying a potential pivot from community-driven fee extraction, is also notable for its AMM’s innovative approach to rendering Solana’s token holders with additional rewards—a far cry, in some respects, from the recent past.
The Vision Behind Pumpdotfun’s New Liquidity Pools
Pumpdotfun has attracted attention with its plan to elevate its native pump tokens to its own AMM liquidity pools, a move that takes the platform quite a distance from its former relationship with Raydium, one of the most popular DEXs on Solana. The new AMM pools are expected to give Pumpdotfun better control over the liquidity of its token while also increasing the potential for the platform to generate revenue through transaction fees. Greatly enhanced revenues in turn could yield newly beneficial opportunities for token holders as the platform scales the local DeFi space.
Establishing its own liquidity pools would also allow Pumpdotfun to create a distinct system for rewarding token holders. The platform could transition into a more autonomous system and construct a direct, sustainable incentive structure for its community members. Greater control over liquidity and fees gives Pumpdotfun the chance to offer fresh rewards or incentives to users who participate in these pools—improving the platform’s overall tokenomics and, potentially, the price of its native token.
Graduating Tokens to New Pools: A Strategic Decision
As part of this transition, every token that is graduated from Pumpdotfun’s existing liquidity pools on Raydium will be LP’d (Liquidity Pool’d) to the new pools on their platform. The most significant aspect of this transition is the fee structure that comes with it. For every swap that occurs within the new AMM pools, a 0.25% fee will be applied. Of this fee, 0.22% will be distributed to liquidity providers (LPs), creating an attractive incentive for users to contribute to the pools and provide liquidity. The remaining 0.03% of the fee will be allocated to $RAY buybacks, which would directly support the native token of the Raydium protocol.
Pumpdotfun is not only rewarding LPs but also doing something much more critical: building a self-sustaining system that benefits both the platform and its users. By creating a separate fee mechanism and allocating a portion of the funds toward buybacks, PPumpdotfun can use its native liquidity pools as a vehicle to supercharge demand for, and thus the value of, the $RAY token. Increasing buy pressure and using the term “buyback” might convey the idea that the $RAY token’s price is going up. And to the extent that it does, it also means that LPs and the platform are doing something right: They are creating a strong token ecosystem.
The Power of Pumpdotfun’s AMM Pools: A Game-Changer for Solana DeFi
Pumpdotfun developing its own liquidity pools might change the game for Solana DeFi. AMMs like Raydium are already successful and proven entities on Solana, with well over $500 million in swap fees generated thus far. Yet, decentralized exchanges on Solana—the AMMs, in particular—still have a long way to go before they reach their full potential, which is to say before they fully serve and engage the Solana DeFi user base. Pumpdotfun controlling its own liquidity pools could allow it to capture a lot more of those swap fees and position itself as a dominant player in Solana DeFi.
Pumpdotfun’s AMM pool development and direct token incentives bring us a new layer of decentralization for users. Boosting liquidity on Solana, just like Raydium, is what Pumpdotfun intends to do. But there’s a huge difference in how both platforms work to achieve that end. Raydium, the most successful DeFi platform on Solana until now, has several connection points to the traditional finance world. To get liquidity in and out of Raydium, there are many finance-world bridge builders. This environment is where Pumpdotfun makes its next move.
A Future of Innovation and Rewards for Token Holders
Pumpdotfun’s new liquidity pools are set to attract both new and existing users with the promise of more rewarding mechanisms and a greater share of fee revenue. The development of these AMMs is not just about building a system that works; it is also about building a system that gives the community members—a.k.a. the users—more reasons to keep using the system.
New AMM pools are being put to the test and refined, and during this process, the Pumpdotfun platform is likely to catch the eyes of the Solana DeFi community. Pumpdotfun has made clear that it fully intends to reward not just token holders, but also liquidity providers, with a substantial portion of platform transaction fees. And, in an era of DeFi where gun-slinging protocols offering unsustainable yields aren’t unusual, the installation of freshly minted $RAY as a reward for doing the right thing and providing platform liquidity is an enticing prospect. If the implementation part of the vision succeeds, it’s likely to make Pumpdotfun a significant player within the Solana ecosystem.
To conclude, the dynamic DeFi ecosystem on Solana could receive a fresh shot of energy from high-octane projects like Pumpdotfun. DeFi applications on Solana (including this one) could take advantage of this synergy. Solid execution could let this nascent project redefine not just interact with, but also to directly define the contours of AMMs on Solana. Watching these pools could be as entertaining as whatever happens at the next installment of the DeFi Game of Life.
