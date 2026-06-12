Pump.fun Deposits Another $4.5M in SOL to Kraken as Cumulative Sales Near $785M

Pump.fun is moving SOL again. The meme coin launchpad just deposited 67,482 SOL worth approximately $4.51 million into Kraken over the past hour.
Thereby, extending what has become one of the most consistent and closely watched sell-side trends in the Solana ecosystem.
The deposit is not an isolated event. On-chain data shows Pump.fun has now offloaded a cumulative 4.53 million SOL worth $784.7 million at an average execution price of $173 per token. That is a sustained, systematic liquidation of treasury holdings that has been playing out over time, and the market has been watching every deposit hit the exchange.
The pattern is well established at this point. Each new Kraken deposit from Pump.fun’s treasury address gets flagged by on-chain monitoring tools, circulated across crypto Twitter, and factored into trader reads on near-term SOL supply dynamics. At this scale and frequency, the activity is not background noise, it is a meaningful, ongoing source of sell-side pressure on Solana.
The Scale Of What Pump.fun Has Already Sold
The cumulative figure deserves a moment of attention. 4.53 million SOL liquidated at an average of $173 per token adds up to $784.7 million in total sales. That is not a treasury rebalancing or a one-time cash raise, that is a systematic, extended program of converting SOL revenue into what appears to be realized cash, executed consistently enough over time to produce a nine-figure cumulative total.
For context on where that SOL comes from: Pump.fun earns fees on every token launched and traded through its platform. During periods of high meme coin activity on Solana, those fee revenues accumulate rapidly. The platform became one of the most used applications in the entire Solana ecosystem during the peak meme coin cycle, generating SOL fees at a rate that few other protocols matched.
The average execution price of $173 across the full sell program is also worth noting. SOL has traded significantly above and below that level at various points, meaning Pump.fun has been selling through multiple market cycles rather than timing a single exit. The consistency of the deposits to Kraken across different price environments suggests a deliberate, ongoing liquidation program rather than opportunistic selling at peak prices.
What Kraken Deposits Mean For SOL Supply
The mechanics of why exchange deposits matter in on-chain analysis are straightforward but important. When a large holder moves assets from a private wallet onto a centralized exchange like Kraken, those assets enter an environment where they can be sold immediately against existing order book liquidity. The deposit itself is not a sale, but it is a preparation for one.
At 67,482 SOL in a single hour, the latest deposit represents meaningful supply hitting Kraken’s order book infrastructure at a moment when Solana is already navigating broader market weakness. The cumulative context makes each individual deposit more significant, a one-time $4.5 million SOL deposit from an unknown address is a rounding error. A $4.5 million deposit that is part of an $785 million sustained sell program from a known, high-revenue protocol is a different conversation.
The on-chain traceability of this activity is what keeps it in the market’s consciousness. Pump.fun’s treasury address is known, tracked, and monitored. Every time SOL moves from that address to Kraken, on-chain monitoring tools surface it within minutes and it circulates across every major crypto analytics community. That visibility means the selling pressure is priced into market sentiment even before individual transactions execute.
Why This Pattern Has Continued So Long
The persistence of Pump.fun’s SOL liquidation program across this extended a time frame raises questions about what the platform is doing with the proceeds. A protocol converting hundreds of millions in SOL revenue into cash is either building a significant fiat or stablecoin treasury, funding operational expenses at scale, returning capital to stakeholders, or some combination of all three.
What is clear from the on-chain data is that Pump.fun has not been reinvesting those proceeds back into SOL in any visible way. The flow is consistently one direction, SOL moving out of treasury, into Kraken, presumably converted to other assets or fiat. For a protocol that generates its revenue denominated in SOL and operates on the Solana network, the decision to systematically liquidate rather than hold speaks to a specific treasury management philosophy.
The average execution price of $173 across the full program also suggests the liquidation started when SOL was trading at higher levels than current prices in some periods and lower in others. The consistency across price environments reinforces the read that this is programmatic selling rather than price-dependent decision making, a scheduled or systematic conversion program rather than reactive trading.
What SOL Holders Are Watching
Every new Pump.fun deposit to Kraken gets added to the running total that traders and on-chain analysts use to assess the ongoing sell-side pressure on Solana. At $784.7 million cumulative and still going, the program has become one of the single largest sources of sustained selling in the SOL market over the period it has been running.
For SOL holders trying to assess near-term price dynamics, the Pump.fun treasury activity represents a known, quantifiable, ongoing supply overhang. Unlike anonymous whale activity that requires interpretation, this is a named protocol with a visible on-chain address making repeated deposits to a known exchange. The transparency is useful precisely because it allows market participants to model the potential supply impact rather than guessing at motivation.
The question the market keeps asking is how much SOL remains in Pump.fun’s treasury and whether the pace of liquidation is accelerating, maintaining, or slowing. Each new deposit answers part of that question by confirming the program is still active, but the total remaining balance and the intended endpoint of the sell program are not visible from on-chain data alone. Until the deposits stop or slow materially, the sell-side pressure from this address remains a real and trackable factor in Solana’s price discovery.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
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