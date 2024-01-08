Pullix (PLX) Rises Above: Altcoin Battle with Optimism (OP) and SushiSwap (SUSHI) Takes Center Stage

The crypto space is very competitive; new projects are always coming up with the potential to unseat old ones. The latest DeFi project in the news is Pullix, a presale project selling more than 60 million tokens in less than a month and raising over $3 million during that same period of time. Can It overtake Optimism and SushiSwap? Let’s find out.
Optimism (OP) Price Analysis
Optimism (OP) has been making giant strides, capturing the attention of investors. After falling to $1 in June 2023 from its peak at $3.20 in February, Optimism surged to a high of $4.20 on December 27th.
Unfortunately, the layer-two network has seen some price drops in the first week of 2024. According to data from CoinMarketCap, the Optimism price has dropped below the $4 mark. Despite the price fallback, Optimism coin is still bullish on the weekly and monthly timeframes.
The ERC20 token has increased by 17.6% on the weekly chart. Also, it has soared 115.9% on the monthly timeframe. Looking at the bullish sentiment surrounding Optimism, analysts have foreseen a potential rise to $7 in the coming weeks.
SushiSwap (SUSHI) Faces Difficulties
SushiSwap is the 164th largest cryptocurrency by market cap, according to CoinMarketCap. The token’s performance has deteriorated with time.
According to data, the ERC20 token has traded between $0.50 and $1.7 in the last year, indicating modest investor interest. In December, the token failed to rally. In the first week of January 2024, SushiSwap is now trading between $1.23 and $1.39.
Meanwhile, SushiSwap CEO Jared Gray’s new proposal could turn things around. SushiSwap, he claims, is now having some issues. He published a proposal to improve the project’s tokenomics.
Pullix (PLX): Three Features That Sets Pullix Above Optimism and SushiSwap
Pullix (PLX) has surprised the crypto market with its hybrid platform. This platform combines the best of CEX and DEX exchanges into one.
One of its goals is to reduce trading costs and make trading more accessible and smooth. This means traders can trade different assets, from commodities and silver to stocks, FX pairs, gold, and more.
Access To More Markets
Pullix is expanding its reach way beyond just the cryptocurrency market. It is connecting traders to huge markets like the FX market, which sees a daily trading volume of $7.6 trillion.
What this means for Pullix is a lot more active trading on their platform. This kind of activity could increase the value of the PLX token. This potential growth makes it a hot choice for investors on the lookout for the best crypto to buy.
DeFi Swap
This feature on Pullix puts the power back in the hands of the users when it comes to swapping assets. It’s all about faster, cheaper token trading by using a system that taps into a liquidity pool.
The benefit? Traders do not have to wait for someone to match up with their trade. This feature has made analysts tag Pullix as the best crypto to buy.
Copy Trading
Pullix has taken things a step up by incorporating AI to assist traders in mimicking the strategies of seasoned trading professionals. This is a good advantage as professionals have a good history of making successful trades. So, if you follow their lead, you have a better chance of seeing some solid returns.
Conclusion
While Optimism has soared in the last year, SushiSwap’s price performance has been poor. Luckily, Pullix has emerged as a DeFi project with the potential for more gains, it has soared 100% from a low of $0.04 to its current price of $0.08 with experts expecting the tokens price to rise 30x upon launch.
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.