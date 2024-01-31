Pullix (PLX) Price Surges Again Grabbing the Attention of Immutable (IMX) and Ethereum Classic (ETC) Traders

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is heading upward in value as it’s green on the weekly and monthly charts. The Immutable (IMX) crypto is up 182.2% year-to-date (YTD), showcasing that it is strong despite the recent harsh market conditions. Pullix (PLX) is also pulling ahead with its presale, as it’s already sold over 80 million tokens. Today, we will go over the price performance of each cryptocurrency to see how far they can rise and why they are the best cryptos to buy.
Pullix (PLX) to Implement a Hybrid Approach and Include NFT Launchpad
Pullix (PLX) is an upcoming DeFi project that will introduce the best elements of centralized and decentralized exchanges to create a hybrid system. By using this platform, users will gain access to trading perpetual futures and contracts for differences (CFDs) and can even access a lending protocol on top of an NFT Launchpad.
Its powered by its native cryptocurrency, PLX, which is an ERC-20 based token used for transactions on the platform. Any user can also get passive income opportunities. To initiate them, they just need to provide liquidity to the automated market makers (AMMs) for additional capital gains.
Pullix has made significant news by starting Stage 7 of its presale after selling over 80 million tokens. At $0.10 per PLX, it’s not too late to jump into the project before it explodes in value. Early investors got an ROI of 150%, but the price can jump by 30x based on the latest data.
Immutable (IMX) Nears $2 – Can Climb to $3.26 by Q4
Immutable (IMX) has seen an exponential rise during the past year, up 182.5%. Moreover, during the past week, the Immutable price moved up from $1.71 to $1.96 and could soon break past the major $2 price barrier. This can occur, assuming bulls regain control of the Immutable crypto market and buyers gain increased interest in the cryptocurrency.
The analysis of indicators such as RSI, ADX, RVI, MA, and RVOl reveals that the current trend showcases strength for the value of the crypto in 2024. According to the Immutable price prediction, by the end of Q4, it can reach $3.26
Ethereum Classic (ETC) to Move Towards 200-Day EMA – Price Can Reach $39.49
Ethereum Classic (ETC) is heading upwards in value, as its 20-day and 50-day EMAs have been passed. Just in the past week, the value of the Ethereum Classic crypto saw a significant upswing from $21 to $25.29, and it could soon break past the $30 resistance point.
If it does so, then the Ethereum Classic price is primed for an even more significant uptrend. In a bullish scenario, the crypto will break above this point, aligning with the 200-day EMA. Such a move could be driven by a positive market sentiment. According to the Ethereum Classic price prediction, it will end the year at $39.49.
Summary
Immutable and Ethereum Classic are both bullish on the charts and can make significant gains in the upcoming trading sessions. But so can Pullix, as it’s already gone upwards in value. With its vast ecosystem and overall price momentum, it’s one of the best cryptos to buy.
For more information regarding Pullix’s presale see links below:
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.