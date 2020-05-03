Home
Popular Dapps Contribute Nothing new to Crypto

May 2, 2020 Crypto

There are always questions as to which Dapps are effectively popular and which are just a flash in the pan. A new report by DappRadar shows that high-risk projects will always attract  a certain crowd, for some reason.

It is always intriguing to see how the Dapp ecosystem evolves.

High-Risk Dapps Remain Popular

With so many projects coming and going, it can become difficult to keep track of everything.

A new report by DappRadar shows that things are still evolving every quarter.

Especially high-risk projects and offerings will be of great interest to a lot of users.

This is primarily because gambling, betting, and high-yield investment programs have always been popular among crypto holders.

Overall, it would appear that Ethereum remains the go-to Dapp platform for most users. 

It also maintains 99% of the entire transaction volume for high-risk offerings in Q1 2020.

The high-risk Dapp segment of Ethereum has also grown significantly, indicating that the growth spurt may not be over.

It is also worth noting that HEX contributed to a lot of this volume.

That project still remains controversial, despite it still attracting investors every week.

All in all, high-risk Dapps remain popular, yet they contribute nothing new to the blockchain and cryptocurrency industry.

Image(s): Shutterstock.com

