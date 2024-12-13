PEPE vs. WIF: The Frog Leads The Memecoin Marathon

In the ongoing memecoin battle, Pepe (PEPE) is leaving Dogwifhat (WIF) in the dust, boasting a staggering market cap of $9.3 billion, far outpacing WIF’s $2.8 billion.
With its larger market cap and stronger investor confidence, PEPE is proving to be the undisputed leader in the memecoin arena.
https://twitter.com/ibcgroupio/status/1866716624448876804?t=PTqdh1posVt5bMP0y_H-iw&s=19
PEPE has smashed through key Fibonacci levels, maintaining its upward momentum, while WIF struggles to break past the critical $4 resistance level. This clear divergence in performance underscores PEPE’s dominance.
Whales Fuel PEPE’s Ascent
One major PEPE whale has once again shown confidence in the token, purchasing an additional $3.68 million worth of PEPE. This brings the whale’s total holdings to an astounding 1.129 trillion PEPE tokens, valued at $26.63 million. The average purchase price is approximately $0.00001647, and the whale has already accumulated a floating profit of $7.84 million.
https://twitter.com/ai_9684xtpa/status/1866790926884143499
PEPE is the largest asset in this whale’s portfolio, followed by Shiba Inu (SHIB), which is valued at $10.29 million. The sheer size of the whale’s PEPE holdings reflects the immense confidence in the token’s continued growth.
PEPE Solidifies Its Lead
With a perfect 100% winning rate in recent band movements, PEPE has cemented its position as the leader of the memecoin pack. While WIF struggles to gain traction, PEPE continues to attract whales and retail investors alike, further extending its lead in the marathon.
As the memecoin market evolves, PEPE’s remarkable performance highlights its staying power, making it a standout contender in the crypto space.
