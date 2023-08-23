Pepe and Optimism (OP) Lose Out to VC Spectra’s (SPCT) Presale Gains of 212.5%

The news of Elon Musk’s SpaceX selling all its BTC caused a crypto market decline in August 2023. Pepe (PEPE) and Optimism (OP) have suffered and nearly wiped out all the gains made after the SEC vs. XRP ruling in July. Meanwhile, VC Spectra (SPCT), with its real-world utility, has given its Stage 1 public presale investors gains worth 212.5%. Experts say that VC Spectra (SPCT) will surge much ahead of Pepe (PEPE) and Optimism (OP) this year, even during the bear market. Let’s see why.
Pepe’s (PEPE) Price Plunges Further as Crypto Markets Dump
Pepe (PEPE) has failed to continue the momentum that took it to the third spot among the meme coins. Since its launch in April 2023, Pepe (PEPE) is only behind Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB).
PEPE gained astronomically after it was listed on major exchanges between June 3 and June 5. Since then, no new developments have occurred around PEPE. As a result, its price quickly entered a downward slide as the crypto market turned bearish.
PEPE has lost 74.4% since its all-time high of $0.0000043 on June 5 and is trading at $0.0000011 on August 18. Naturally, experts are cautious about PEPE as the PEPE community has moved on to find new gems for investing.
Optimism (OP) Loses Gains While its Ecosystem Grows
Optimism (OP) has been on a constant rise ever since the ruling in the SEC vs. XRP case on July 13, 2023. The price was further consolidated after Zora Network went live on Optimism (OP) Mainnet on June 22.
Coinbase’s network, BASE, built on the Optimism (OP) Stack, launched on August 9 and further consolidated Optimism’s (OP) growth. According to the Alchemy Web3 Development Report released on August 12, the number of developers on Optimism (OP) grew 205% yearly.
Yet, the gains made by Optimism (OP) were not sustained due to wider market corrections. Optimism (OP) has declined by 19.5% from $1.79 on August 8 (its monthly high) to $1.44 on August 18.
As the Optimism (OP) network grows, analysts remain optimistic and predict it to be a good investment. However, Pepe (PEPE) and Optimism (OP) have paled in comparison to the gains made by VC Spectra (SPCT).
VC Spectra (SPCT) Gains Take The Crypto Markets By Storm
The VC Spectra (SPCT) decentralized hedge fund is built on the Bitcoin network. As a hedge fund, it specializes in investing in early-stage ICOs and blockchain startups and projects. By doing so, VC Spectra (SPCT) generates sustainable profits for its users and redistributes them as buybacks and quarterly dividends.
The native token of VC Spectra, SPCT, is built on the BRC-20 standard and is deflationary in nature. The in-built burn mechanism reduces the supply of the SPCT tokens over time. The SPCT token can be used to access discounted ICOs, trade, pay fees, and manage assets on the Spectra platform. The SPCT token also gives users voting rights on the network.
The VC Spectra token is in Stage 2 public presale at a price of $0.025 per SPCT. The price has been effective since August 17, 2023, granting early investors a 212.5% ROI. Moreover, VC Spectra’s (SPCT) price is predicted to reach $0.08 per token by the end of the public presale. This would give an additional ROI of 220% for Stage 2 investors.
Along with its real-life utility, the gains promised by VC Spectra (SPCT) make it the best investment option, leaving its rivals far behind.
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.