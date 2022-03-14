Over 10,000 Ship NFTs Minted in 24 Hours for Metaverse Crypto Coin DEEPSPACE

DEEPSPACE is one of the most underrated Metaverse crypto coins on the market, featuring an NFT-based play-to-earn game built on the BNB chain. The team recently released their NFT marketplace enabling users to mint ships on the platform. Even with the recent volatile crypto market, the project had seen over 10,000 ships NFTs minted in the past 24 hours, signaling the extensive community support for Metaverse crypto coins and DEEPSPACE in particular.
What Is DEEPSPACE?
Launched in August 2021, DEEPSPACE is a multiverse strategy exploration game featuring a play-to-earn model that enables players to earn a passive income from holding DPS tokens, exploring their Metaverse, and trading NFTs.
The game involves players mining resources, trading assets, taking on battles, and claiming real estate in the DEEPSPACE Metaverse. In addition, players can trade their ship NFTS on DEEPSPACE’s official marketplace and upgrade items to increase the ship’s strength and value.
The game features some similarities to No Man’s Land, where users can explore various worlds and collect resources. The game incorporates blockchain technology and provides players with full ownership of in-game assets.
For a brief overview of what DEEPSPACE is all about, check out this alpha game trailer:
The game is in development, and the current market cap of $12.8 million makes this a highly underrated project that’s a must-watch in March 2022.
DPS is the native utility asset on the platform, allowing users to purchase in-game assets, mint ships, earn rewards, and interact with the DEEPSPACE Metaverse.
You can buy DPS on PancakeSwap (V2) or Dex-Trade.
How to Mint a DEEPSPACE Ship NFT?
If you’d like to join the over 10,000 users that minted their ships on DEEPSPACE, head over to the official website, click on the mint ships button on the top, connect your MetaMask wallet and make sure that you’re on the BNB chain.
Click on Inventory, and select the Build Ship option:
It costs 150 DPS to mint a ship, roughly $30 at writing. Each minted ship can feature various rarity, with some ships highly scarce and valuable.
The Genesis Collection Mint phase ends on March 18th, so if you’re interested in minting a ship, now is the time.
To celebrate the launch of their new NFT Marketplace, DEEPSPACE is giving away $500USD in DPS to one lucky participant along with a collection of Genesis NFTs to 5 runner-ups.
To celebrate the launch of our #NFTMarketplace we're giving $500USD in $DPS to one lucky participant & a collection of Genesis #NFTs to 5 runner ups!
Visit https://t.co/3T2PWygSxd & mint a ship! Share your screen grabs below with "#DEEPSPACE #DPS #BNB" & tag friends! Ends 03/27! pic.twitter.com/GUpRP3hMVo
— DEEPSPACE (DPS) (@DeepSpaceBSC) March 12, 2022
It’s great to see the considerable support from the community for DEEPSPACE’s latest NFT collection. It’s clear that NFT-based and Metaverse gaming is still a prevalent trend in crypto, and it isn’t going away any time soon.
DEEPSPACE is a highly undervalued project with a relatively low market cap of $12.9 million. If you’re looking for underrated Metaverse crypto coins, we highly recommend keeping an eye out for DEEPSPACE.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any Metaverse crypto coins.
