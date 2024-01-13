Optimism Propels Crypto Public Goods Funding With Third RetroPGF Round

January 12, 2024

Optimism, a community-owned ecosystem, aims to address coordination failures and reshape value distribution by rewarding positive impact through participation, collaboration, and collective ownership—areas where traditional systems often fall short.

In a significant move, Optimism recently unveiled the third round of its RetroPGF incentive program, allocating 30 million OP tokens (equivalent to 116 million USD) to 501 projects contributing to the ecosystem. 

This diverse group includes builders, writers, creators, and educators from across the Optimism community. Notably, RetroPGF stands out as the largest public goods funding experiment in the crypto space, underlining Optimism’s commitment to fostering positive contributions.

Vitalik Expresses Faith On Optimism, Highlighting The Distribution

Vitalik Buterin, Ethereum’s Founder, expressed satisfaction with the initiative, highlighting the distribution of over $100 million in Optimism RetroPGF round 3. He commended Optimism’s ongoing dedication to funding public goods, providing support for developers and contributors who may lack a conventional business model. 

Buterin also expressed hope for an increased number of projects conducting QF (Quadratic Funding) and RPGF (Retroactive Public Goods Funding) rounds in the future.

Even amid a late bearish trend in the crypto market on Friday, Optimism demonstrated resilience with a notable 9% gain. The ecosystem’s native token, currently trading at $4.05, reflects optimism and positive momentum despite market uncertainties. 

The success of the RetroPGF program further establishes Optimism as a driving force in the crypto community, emphasizing the importance of collective efforts and rewarding impactful contributions to the ecosystem.

Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.

Follow us on Twitter @themerklehash to stay updated with the latest Crypto, NFT, AI, Cybersecurity, and Metaverse news!

Image Source: andranik2018/123RF // Image Effects by Colorcinch

About The Author

Will

Will is a News/Content Writer and SEO Expert with years of active experience. He has a good history of writing credible articles and trending topics ranging from News Articles to Constructive Writings all around the Cryptocurrency and Blockchain Industry.