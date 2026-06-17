Ondo Global Markets Adds 173 New Tokenized Stocks And ETFs, Total Tops 430

Ondo Global Markets has added 173 new tokenized stocks and ETFs to its platform, pushing its total catalog past 430.
The new assets are live across Ethereum, Solana, and BNB Chain, and the batch covers some of the most talked-about sectors in public markets right now, AI, robotics, quantum computing, defense tech, critical materials, and data center energy. A handful of more specialized products made the cut too, including BlackRock active ETFs and covered call income strategies.
It’s a sizable jump for one update. Adding 173 assets in a single batch isn’t the move of a platform still testing the waters, it’s the kind of pace you’d expect from something that already has demand lined up and is just shipping to meet it.
Now live: 173 new tokenized stocks and ETFs.
Ondo Global Markets now spans 430+ tokenized stocks and ETFs, with the latest batch covering the hottest sectors and trends:
→ AI
→ Robotics
→ Quantum
→ Defense tech
→ Critical materials
→ Data center energy
→ BlackRock active… pic.twitter.com/G4kB0CQ1I4
— Ondo Finance (@OndoFinance) June 17, 2026
What’s In The New Batch
The sector spread here is the most interesting part of this release. AI and robotics make sense given how much capital has chased both over the past year, but defense tech and critical materials are a different kind of signal entirely. Those sectors tend to draw attention when there’s real geopolitical pressure behind them, not just retail hype riding a trend. Whoever put this list together was clearly watching what’s actually moving in public markets, not tokenizing whatever happened to be easiest to wrap.
Ondo Global Markets gives users exposure to these names without needing a separate brokerage account, without market-hour restrictions, and without the settlement delays that come with traditional equities. It’s the same wallet people already use for everything else in crypto, just pointed at a different asset class. That’s the pitch tokenization has been making for a few years now, and this release is one of the clearer examples of it working at real scale instead of sitting in a pilot program somewhere.
A few of the products in this batch, particularly the BlackRock ETFs and the covered call strategies, weren’t easily accessible to most retail crypto users even before tokenization entered the picture. So there’s an access story here that exists separately from the multi-chain story.
Why Three Chains Matters
Ethereum, Solana, and BNB Chain all received the full catalog at the same time, which sidesteps a problem that’s tripped up plenty of tokenized products before: liquidity getting stuck on one network while everyone outside it just watches from a distance. A Solana-based trader doesn’t need to bridge into Ethereum to access the same tokenized stock an Ethereum user already holds. Three different ecosystems, three different sets of users, one shared catalog underneath all of it.
That distinction matters more than it might look like on paper. Tokenized assets confined to a single chain tend to stay niche by default, they inherit whatever limitations that chain has, and anyone who isn’t already active there typically doesn’t bother making the switch. Spreading the same catalog across three of the most active networks in crypto is a far more direct way to reach people than hoping liquidity eventually migrates on its own.
It also hints at where this is probably heading across the industry more broadly. Tokenized securities are starting to look less like a feature tied to one particular blockchain and more like an asset class that simply exists wherever liquidity happens to gather. The chain becomes incidental. The asset itself is the point.
Birdeye Now Tracks The Full Catalog
Birdeye added support for all 173 new assets, bringing its tracked total for Ondo Finance past 430 as well. That’s worth noting on its own, since Birdeye isn’t some obscure tool, it’s one of the platforms a large number of crypto traders already check daily for price action and liquidity on whatever they’re holding.
When an analytics platform of that size builds support for something new, it’s usually because there’s already enough user demand to justify the engineering work, not because the team is betting on a trend that hasn’t materialized yet. Someone who already tracks memecoin positions or DeFi holdings on Birdeye can now pull up a tokenized AI stock or a defense tech ETF in the exact same interface, with no separate tool required.
That kind of integration tends to be the deciding factor in whether a new asset category actually sees regular use or just exists as a one-time headline. Meeting people where they already are usually matters more than the asset itself.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
Follow us on Twitter @themerklehash to stay updated with the latest Crypto, NFT, AI, Cybersecurity, and Metaverse news!