Ondo Facilitates Big Banks’ Connection to Blockchain in Historic Settlement

A crucial development is taking place at the intersection of legacy finance and blockchain as Ondo Finance teams up with JPMorgan Chase, Mastercard, Ripple to carry out a transaction between them.
It would directly connect the XRP Ledger with interbank settlement networks, a radical change in how global financial infrastructures engage.
The pilot transaction is unique as the tokenized U.S. Treasuries settle internationally and between banks in near real time, unhampered by conventional banking hours. This milestone changes the rules of the game in that respect with markets that can operate beyond the bounds of time zones and institutional processing times.At the heart of this success is a workflow that engages with multiple platforms.
On-chain, Ondo Finance performed a direct on-chain redemption of its tokenized U.S. Treasury product (OUSG), taking advantage of the speed and transparency that blockchain systems provide us with. This serves as a key proof of concept for the interaction of tokenized assets in large-scale financial markets.
As per Ondo Finance announcement to the public, each participant in the transaction is assigned a role and illuminates ongoing synergy between blockchain innovation and traditional financial infrastructure.
Ondo, Kinexys by @jpmorgan, @Mastercard, & @Ripple successfully completed a landmark pilot transaction connecting the XRP ledger with interbank settlement rails.
This milestone marks the first time tokenized U.S. Treasuries have settled across borders and banks in near real time… pic.twitter.com/BUjvWwHBGg
— Ondo Finance (@OndoFinance) May 6, 2026
Successful Execution of the Cross-Border Transaction
This was more than a symbolic transaction; it represented a functioning multi-layered financial infrastructure moving real value through disparate networks. It started with Ondo Finance redeeming its tokenized Treasury product, OUSG, on the XRP Ledger to settle the transaction on a public blockchain.
Next, were it not for Mastercard and its Multi-Token Network serving as a routing layer to enable secure and efficient routing of transaction instructions from Kinexys to JPMorgan’s blockchain-based settlement platform.
Kinexys, created by JPMorgan Chase then went on to handle the traditional banking side of the transaction and settle delivery in US dollars. This made certain that the redemption triggered by the blockchain was realized as liquidity in the banking system.
In the last stage, funds were directly sent to Ripple bank’s local account in Singapore, creating an elegant combination of decentralized blockchain infrastructure and centralized banking networks. This end-to-end execution demonstrates how previously siloed financial systems can function together as a seamless transaction pipeline.
Tokenized Assets Touch Mass Financial Infrastructure
If this development represents a point of inflection for tokenized assets at large, the space has adopted more than a handful of institutions specifically for tokenized U.S. Treasuries over time. An experimental technology is beginning to move into real application in the global finances.
The successful completion of this transaction proved that tokenized assets can now break free from isolated blockchain ecosystems. Rather than acting only as a new type of asset class, they are progressing all the way through to become full stack elements of the larger financial services infrastructure that can connect directly to banks, payment networks and cross-border settlement systems. The ramifications reach far beyond advances in speed and efficiency.
This process provides programmability and transparency that traditional systems have been unable to scale in place of counterparty risk through tokenization. This pilot is validating those benefits in an actual financial environment, as opposed to just theory.In addition, the possibility to close transactions during a holiday from regular banking at FVO summarizes an important benefit of blockchain infrastructure.
Whereas financial markets used to always shut by the end of the enterprise day, they can now run 24/7, permitting for a really world, all-the-time economic system.
Industry Leaders Lay the Foundation
There is no mistaking the larger vision of this partnership: to create round-the-clock, decentralized financial markets freed from legacy systems. Combining the power of blockchain technology with existing banking infrastructure, the companies taking part in this effort are setting themselves up for a new era of financial connectivity.
The integration is beneficial for Ripple as it further strengthens the position of the XRP Ledger in institutional finance from a cross-border payments perspective. In parallel, Mastercard’s participation also indicates a new level of sophistication commitment from global payments networks to blockchain-based solutions.
Kinexys deployment at JPMorgan represents continuation of its blockchain investments into fintech to support a modern financial infrastructure. The intention here is not to replace existing systems, rather to complement them and bring together both the divergence of legacy systems as well as cutting-edge technologies.
This pilot could act as a guide for future collaborations, if other institutions are looking into such integrations. The success of this transaction confirms that the long-debated convergence between blockchain and traditional finance is no longer a future goal, it is unfolding, measurably, one transaction at a time.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
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