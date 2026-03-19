Ondo Global Markets Expands Onchain Footprint With 60+ New Tokenized Stocks Across High-Growth Sectors

Ondo Global Markets just leveled up its onchain presence again, rolling out over 60 new tokenized stocks and bumping its list of available assets past the 250 mark.
With this move, Ondo tightens its grip as the biggest player in tokenized stocks by total value locked and it’s not just about scale. The real story is broader access. These new assets are already live across Ethereum, Solana, and BNB Chain, cutting out the need for old-school brokerages and giving users more ways to get into the world’s busiest and most influential markets.
This isn’t just quantity for its own sake. Ondo is picking up on a clear shift: more and more investors want to step outside traditional barriers and interact with global markets on their own terms. Tokenizing real-world assets isn’t some distant future, it’s what active traders and investors want right now.
Platform Expansion Signals Growing Demand For Tokenized Equities
Ondo Global Markets isn’t just crunching numbers they’re answering a real shift in what investors want right now. More and more people are chasing tokenized real-world assets, looking for ways to tap into financial markets without borders and with a lot more flexibility.
This new push takes Ondo past the narrow “niche” label. Now, with over 250 tokenized assets spread across several blockchains, the platform starts to look like a modern version of traditional equity markets only faster and more accessible, thanks to blockchain.
Here’s the bottom line: folks aren’t content with old-school, limited options anymore. They’re looking for real variety across sectors, and they expect quick settlement, fewer hoops to jump through, and smooth integration with their other digital assets. Ondo isn’t just keeping up, they’re setting the pace.
New Listings Target High-Impact Global Sectors
The 60+ new tokenized stocks represent multiple industries which currently determine global investment trends.
Artificial intelligence leads the pack as investors continue to finance companies which develop automation systems and machine learning technologies and advanced computing solutions.
The platform enables users to invest in AI-focused stocks which represent one of the quickest expanding industries throughout the globe.
Global economic stability depends on oil and energy resources which continue to function as essential components.
The energy market continues to draw institutional investors even as the world shifts toward cleaner energy solutions which makes traditional oil markets essential for both strategic and operational purposes.
Biotech maintains a significant presence in the industry. The sector enables investors to pursue industrial growth through its fast-paced innovative processes which create high-risk investment possibilities that deliver substantial returns.
Defense and aerospace stocks create additional investment options because geopolitical conflicts and national security needs maintain their importance within this industry. The space industry shows increasing commercial interest through its development of orbital technologies and exploration activities.
The expansion includes emerging technologies through its focus on quantum computing and data infrastructure which needs further development but will become essential for future technological progress.
The platform enables users to invest in China-related stocks which provide access to one of the largest and most dynamic economies worldwide that is typically hard to reach via regular market channels.
Multi-Chain Support Enhances Accessibility And User Flexibility
One of the defining features of this expansion is its multi-chain availability. Ondo Global Markets continues to support Ethereum, Solana, and BNB Chain, ensuring that users across different blockchain ecosystems can access the same range of tokenized stocks.
This approach removes a key barrier in digital finance network limitation.
Ethereum offers deep liquidity and a well-established DeFi infrastructure. Solana provides high-speed transactions with lower fees, making it attractive for active traders. BNB Chain brings a large user base and a growing ecosystem of applications.
By operating across all three, Ondo allows users to choose where and how they engage with tokenized equities. This flexibility not only improves user experience but also increases overall participation, which in turn strengthens liquidity across the platform.
Expanding Access To Global Capital Markets
Many users encounter difficulties when they attempt to access global equity markets because they do not live in major financial centers. The process gets obstructed by three main factors which include regulatory barriers and limited brokerage options and regional restrictions.
Tokenization establishes a different system of market operation.
Ondo Global Markets provides access to more than 250 digital assets which enables wider market participation for international investors. Users can examine different sectors which include AI and biotech and oil and defense and emerging technologies without having to deal with traditional system complexities.
The mission gets enhanced through the introduction of 60 new tokenized stocks which provide users with additional investment choices that enable them to build diversified portfolios which match current market conditions.
Outlook: Tokenized Equities Continue To Gain Momentum
The latest expansion from Ondo Global Markets underscores a clear trajectory for tokenized finance. What once seemed experimental is gradually becoming more structured, more accessible, and more aligned with real-world market demand.
As more assets move onchain and platforms continue to refine their offerings, the gap between traditional and digital finance is expected to narrow further.
For now, Ondo’s growing catalog of over 250 tokenized assets stands as a strong indicator of where things are heading. The addition of 60+ new stocks is not just a milestone it is part of a larger shift toward a more open and interconnected financial system.
And as that system evolves, access to global markets may no longer depend on where you are but simply on whether you are connected.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
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