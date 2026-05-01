Crypto Hacks Hit $647M, Renewed Systemic Risks for DeFi in April 2026

April 2026 is recorded as one of the most volatile months where more than 40 attacks extracted a total of about $647 million from the ecosystem.
This figure represents a mind-boggling 1,140% more than the relatively low $52.2 million in losses incurred back in March alone — pointing to an increase not only in the frequency of cyber exploits but their impact as well.
According to reports based on on-chain analysis, attackers are getting smarter, faster, and more coordinated, and targeting higher value DeFi protocols. As revealed by insight from PeckShieldAlert, the increase is not just quantitative, it has even further unraveled structural deficiencies in the DeFi space.
As a result, it is amongst the worst months on record for compromises to crypto security and adds to fears about the integrity/chains of blockchain-based financial systems.
#PeckShieldAlert In April 2026, the crypto space saw 40 major hacks totaling $647M—a📈 1,140% MoM surge from March ($52.2M).@DriftProtocol & @KelpDAO exploits now rank among the Top 10 hacks since 2021.
The KelpDAO exploiter supplied rsETH to @aave to borrow massive amounts… pic.twitter.com/PGgj0WNHoo
— PeckShieldAlert (@PeckShieldAlert) May 1, 2026
KelpDAO And Drift Lead Top 10 Historic Hacks
Two of the more significant breaches from April, that of KelpDAO and Drift Protocol, have now slid into the top 10 biggest crypto hacks since 2021. The bulk of the month’s financial damage was due to a few high-impact exploits, revealing how even a handful of such attacks can shake up the wider market.
Kelp from KelpDAO lost the biggest amount, $292 million stolen which takes a seat with this rank 7 on the rank of biggest crypto hacks from January 2021-March 2026 They were followed in 9th place by the Drift Protocol which lost $285 million.
In addition to these high-profile cases, other platforms were hit hard over the course of the year:
- Rhea Finance: $20 million
- Grinex: $13.74 million
- Wasabi Protocol : Very significant losses, not revealed
When taken together, these statistics show a dangerous trend: hackers are no longer limited to obscure or small platforms and have begun setting their sights on major protocols with fully ripe liquidity pools.
Exploit Mechanics Expose DeFi Weak Points
One of the most concerning aspects of the attacks in April is that they were orchestrated multiple times, the KelpDAO exploit in particular laid bare systemic vulnerabilities linked to the reliable yet interdependent infrastructure of DeFi.
The attacker leveraged their rsETH, a liquid staking derivative that was put as collateral on Aave, to borrow heavy amounts of ETH. The borrowed liquidity was then painstakingly transformed into Bitcoin, making the trail of transactions invisible and difficult to trace assets.
This approach highlights an emerging type of threat in DeFi: composability risk. DeFi has enormous strength with protocol interaction-centered design, but this core nature of DeFi is also a huge Achilles heel, one component being compromised can create cascading vulnerabilities throughout the whole landscape.
The KelpDAO breach not only affected the KelpDAO itself, but also left the Aave ecosystem vulnerable to bad debt (loans that cannot be fully repaid because collateral is no longer enough).
Aave Ecosystem Faces Bad Debt Concerns
Aave, one of DeFi’s biggest lending protocols, has felt pressure ever since the fallout from the KelpDAO exploit. The attacker caused an imbalance that can escalate to systemic risk by manipulating collateral to capture a lot of ETH liquidity.
Bad debt is a significant risk in DeFi, as it undermines trust in lending platforms. The principal difference between the two possible realms of future crypto is that if lenders ever lost confidence in the safety of a deposit, they could pull liquidity all at once – and this would lead to severe destabilization across the ecosphere.
In response to this, DeFi United, a group of leading participants in the sector have come together to coordinate some kind of restorative action. They are trying to absorb the liquidity deficit and stop this crisis from becoming a larger contagion.
This united response represents an industry that has matured beyond piecemeal solutions and into coordinated crisis management.
Hack Frequency New All-Time High in April
Not only did April 2026 incur historically large financial losses, but it was also the month with the most hacking incidents ever recorded. According to DefiLlama data, never has any other month approached this frequency.
Hand in hand with historic comparative data, and noting the February 2025 Bybit event as an outlier for now, last April made to mark up the second largest total dollar loss since March of 2022 that saw hacks amounting near $715 million.
April ends as the most-hacked month in crypto history, by number of incidents. pic.twitter.com/Cx67K3z86O
— DefiLlama.com (@DefiLlama) April 30, 2026
This joint indication of increase in incident frequency and near-peak account losses signals changing threat dynamics. The improved tooling, degree of planning and possibly an uptick in organized cybercrime group activity is being reflected through attackers stealing more assets at an even faster pace.
Industry Response and Future Perspective
The events of April 2026 have led to renewed discussions about security standards, risk management, and the architectural design of DeFi protocols. These events serve as a reassuring reminder to an otherwise innovative sector that security must keep up with the fiends it seeks to thwart.
Strong collateral verification measures are needed. When users mint ethAssets through the DepositManager (or other similar assets) at high prices (ETH), subject to faulty or malicious pricing oracles, it results in practitioners that take advantage of this price ineffectiveness.
Second, fewer incorrect cross-protocol dependencies means More safeguards. A single vulnerability, due to the transitions occurring across a number of linked platforms can thus cascade through DeFi protocols.
Third, at an industry level, there is a growing need for collaboration. Instead, DeFi United taking preemptive steps shows that working together is more effective for mitigating damages and reinstating confidence than a group of insurgents.
In hindsight, the focus will probably turn to improved auditing, real-time monitoring and more conservative risk parameters in lending protocols. There may also be a great deal of regulatory scrutiny when losses begin to edge close to levels that threaten wider financial stability.
It might turn out that April 2026 could be remembered as a kind of tipping point: the moment when the fully-fledged DeFi ecosystem was forced to face up to its weaknesses and take significant steps towards durability.
But in this rebuilding and adapting industry, you can be certain of one thing: the battle between innovation and security is far from over, and the stakes have never been higher.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
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