Novel Coronavirus Makes Travel From Europe to the US Virtually Impossible

There have been a lot of troublesome developments regarding the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours. Various countermeasures are being put in place, which may have severe repercussions for the United States.
As was to be expected, new travel restrictions\ are in place in the US.
Travel Restrictions for Europe
For some reason, President Trump is cracking down on visitors coming from Europe.
Those who originate from the UK are still more than welcome, which strikes many people as odd.
Why Europe is targeted specifically, remains unknown.
Given the severity of the novel coronavirus outbreak across the continent, these measures are not entirely surprising.
Italy has been hit the hardest, albeit other regions also note an increase in victims.
Spain, France, Germany, and The Netherlands are all facing major problems in this regard.
It is evident that severe countermeasures are direly needed at this time.
Everything else has been tried and failed miserably in recent months.
In the US, the death toll has now surpassed 33 and is likely to increase in the near future.
Some US officials go as far as claiming how Europe has become the new epicenter for the novel coronavirus.
How that will affect the individual nations across the continent, has yet to be determined.
