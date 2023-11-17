Neon EVM Paves The Way For Diverse Gas Payments

Exciting news in the crypto scene as Neon EVM, part of the Solana ecosystem, shakes things up by letting users pay transaction fees with more than just its native currency, NEON.
This cool feature is already making waves on the testnet and is gearing up to hit the main Neon EVM platform in the next few weeks. Brace yourselves because the mainnet support is set to roll out early in 2024.
We are thrilled to share our latest innovation: Alternative Gas Payments.
This is a game-changing feature that means you can pay gas fees in the same token you transact in. We are putting the choice in your hands.
Read our blog for more:
🔗 https://t.co/EnJHNdzC63 pic.twitter.com/nVgz5p04Cp
— Neon (@Neon_EVM) November 17, 2023
What’s the buzz about? Neon EVM is tackling the “empty wallet” hassle that bugs crypto users. You know, that headache when you dive into transactions with your crypto wallet running on fumes because you forgot to load it up with a token from another wallet to cover the fees.
But fear not! Neon EVM’s got your back with a slick solution. Now, users can throw down any token they’ve got to cover gas fees, not just the NEON token. It’s not just fixing the “empty tank” problem; it’s also making life easier for each of us navigating the crypto space.
NEON Price Action
Hold onto your hats because Neon EVM isn’t just making waves in functionality—it’s making serious moves in the market too. With a jaw-dropping price rally of over 100% in the past week, it just hit an all-time high at $0.5920 in the last 24 hours. Seems like the market is loving Neon EVM’s vibe and is pretty hyped about what’s coming with the mainnet support.
As Neon EVM keeps pushing boundaries, this dive into alternative gas payments is a game-changer, making the blockchain world more user-friendly and versatile. Get ready for a smoother ride in the crypto lane!
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
Follow us on Twitter @themerklehash to stay updated with the latest Crypto, NFT, AI, Cybersecurity, and Metaverse news!
Image Source: alexkoral/123RF // Image Effects by Colorcinch