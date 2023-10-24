Microsoft’s Activision Blizzard Acquisition Could Lead To Metaverse Hype, Bullish News For BTCS

Microsoft, a leading tech giant, recently acquired Activision Blizzard, a renowned metaverse gaming company, for $68.7 billion. This purchase is part of Microsoft’s vision of dominating the metaverse arena with online blockchain play to earn games. Activision Blizzard has a healthy reputation for creating games. One of the company’s developments is World of Warcraft, a popular game released in 2004. This game has amassed success by allowing players to cooperate and create teams to complete the quests. The company is also behind the development of Call of Duty and Candy Crash. This signifies a bright future for blockchain games and selected crypto assets such as BTCS.
Microsoft’s involvement in Web3
The term “metaverse” has been widely discussed, especially after Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg launched the Facebook metaverse, rebranding the social media company to Meta. Microsoft has also showcased its interests in the virtual decentralized space. It has become a leading company spearheading Web3 activities, especially with the gaming company acquisition, which now gives Microsoft access to 390 million monthly active gamers. Microsoft has been a significant gaming company for the longest time with creative inventions such as the Xbox and the Microsoft augmented reality headset.
Bullish News for Bitcoin Spark’s BTCS
The entire cryptocurrency market is finally returning from the prolonged bearish market sentiment. With the crypto market again turning green, blockchain games and the metaverse will soon begin to pick up pace. Bitcoin Spark is a new entrant that will play a significant role for developers working in the metaverse and those developing blockchain play-to-earn games.
Bitcoin Spark is a high-performance blockchain that intends to introduce fast and secure smart contracts to lay the ground as the baseline for upcoming blockchain games. Bitcoin Spark’s smart contract layer has undergone intensive auditing by several decentralized auditing firms, who deem it conducive for supporting a sustainable Web3 infrastructure that includes blockchain games.
The platform’s smart contracts will facilitate the digital ownership of in-game collectibles, such as in-game items such as weapons and avatars as non-fungible tokens, represented as unique digital assets on the distributed ledger. Users will acquire these assets and sell them on the respective game’s marketplace in exchange for cryptocurrencies that can then be converted to fiat on centralized and decentralized exchanges.
Bitcoin Spark will soon become the epicenter of the blockchain play-to-earn gaming industry. This is because of several advantages that the network intends to introduce to blockchain-powered games, excluding the privilege of upgraded fast and efficient smart contracts. The platform’s network will charge zero fees to individuals and network participants who transact on the web. This feature will apply to both fungible and non-fungible tokens. Blockchain gaming ecosystem will, therefore, have a platform to develop tokens or bridge their existing tokens to do away with gas fees charged by other networks.
Bitcoin Spark is running a presale on the Ethereum mainnet, currently in phase 8. During this phase, investors pick up BTCS tokens for $3.25 per token. Later on, when Bitcoin Spark mainnet launches, BTCS will be bridgeable to the Bitcoin Spark network and other major networks, such as BNB Smart Chain and Polygon, thanks to the Bitcoin Spark proprietary bridging feature. Buy BTCS tokens today.
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.