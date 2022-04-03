Metaverse Coin Revomon (REVO) Price Up 16% Amid Mobile Game Announcement

Metaverse coins perform exceptionally well this weekend as cryptocurrency markets manage to hold support. Revomon (REVO) has been one of the top-performing Metaverse projects this week, rising by over 47% in the past seven days and over 21% over the past 24 hours. Let’s look at Revomon and its token REVO and see why the price is rising so much.
What Is Revomon (REVO)?
Launching in April 2021, Revomon (REVO) is one of the most underrated low market cap Metaverse coins on the market. It’s a Pokemon-inspired blockchain-based Metaverse game featuring the latest VR tech, combining it with NFTs and the popular P2E model to enable users to earn rewards for playing the game.
Revomon is 100% free to play, and the game is developed with the Unity game engine. Users can currently check out the Revomon game by downloading it on their Oculus Quest 2 devices and experiencing its immersive VR world.
Revomon also features a robust dApp enabling users to stake tokens, farm liquidity, participate in governance, etc.
Users can connect to the dApp via a browser-compatible wallet like MetaMask and explore the various features available.
While users can open booster packs with REVO tokens and participate in various aspects of its DeFi platform, they don’t need to own any cryptocurrency to check out the game. We recommend giving it a try, especially if you own an Oculus Quest 2 Device.
Users can download and install the game’s beta version via Sidequest, a popular VR platform for VR games on Oculus devices.
Check out the official Revomon trailer for this play-to-earn game:
REVO is the primary utility token for Revomon, featuring both BEP-20 and ERC-20 versions compatible with the BNB and Ethereum chains. REVO can be used to open booster packs, earn rewards by staking, participate in DAO governance, etc.
Why Is Revomon (REVO) Price Rising?
The most likely reason for REVO’s recent price hike is yesterday’s announcement by the team that the Revomon Mobile Game version is coming at the end of April.
The mobile game release will make the game much more accessible to users, especially those who don’t own a VR headset.
Revomon Mobile Game version is coming at the end of April 📲👾
We keep building as part of the #MVBIV program lead by @BNBCHAIN
At the moment, #Revomon is purely in VR, true definition of metaverse immersion. But soon, the gateway for the mass adoption will open 🌐 pic.twitter.com/RNqRynffTq
— Revomon (@RevomonVR) April 2, 2022
The team provided a sneak peek of the game on Twitter, and REVO received significant traction in response to the announcement.
It’s clear that the Revomon team continues its hard work on the game and has proven that it can create a quality app for the wider crypto community.
In addition, the Revomon ecosystem is growing as the total amount of staked REVO tokens surpassed 4 million on April 1st, roughly $1.9 million at writing.
If you’re looking to bet on this project and purchase REVO tokens, we recommend staking them on the Revomon finance dashboard to accrue additional rewards.
You can buy REVO on Gate.io, Uniswap (V2), PancakeSwap (V2), XT.COM, BKEX, and CoinTiger.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any Metaverse coins.
