Metaplanet Acquires Siiibo Securities to Build Japan First Bitcoin-Centric Financial Ecosystem Under Project Nova

Metaplanet is not just buying Bitcoin anymore, it is building the infrastructure to distribute it.
The Tokyo-listed company has entered into an agreement to acquire 100% of Siiibo Securities, a licensed Japanese securities firm and pioneer of the country’s online corporate bond market, in what marks the company’s first major acquisition and the opening move of a much larger strategy. The deal, expected to close in July, transforms Metaplanet from a Bitcoin treasury company into something far more ambitious: a regulated financial platform with the pipes to bring Bitcoin-linked products directly to Japanese retail investors.
Siiibo Securities Becomes Metaplanet Securities
Once the acquisition closes, Siiibo Securities will be renamed Metaplanet Securities. The rebrand is not cosmetic. It signals that Metaplanet is absorbing the firm wholesale, its license, its platform, its team, and folding it into a new vision for how Bitcoin exposure reaches ordinary Japanese investors.
Metaplanet confirmed the deal on X, describing it as the first concrete step in Project Nova, the company’s long-term strategy to build a Bitcoin-centric financial ecosystem in Japan. The acquisition gives Metaplanet a Type I Financial Instruments Business license, which is the regulatory foundation needed to develop and distribute securities products to retail investors in Japan. Without that license, none of what comes next is legally possible.
Project Nova Targets Japan ¥1,190 Trillion Sitting in Low-Yield Savings
The strategic logic behind the acquisition becomes obvious the moment you look at Japan’s household balance sheet. Japanese households currently hold roughly ¥1,190 trillion, approximately $7.4 trillion, in cash deposits and low-yield savings products. For decades, that capital sat comfortably idle under deflation. Now, as Japan shifts toward inflation for the first time in a generation, that money is starting to search for yield.
Metaplanet intends to be the destination. By combining Siiibo’s online securities platform with its own Bitcoin treasury, the largest corporate Bitcoin holding in Asia, the company plans to develop Bitcoin-related yield products and distribute them directly to Japanese investors through a regulated channel. The pitch to retail savers is straightforward: here is a way to access Bitcoin exposure through familiar securities instruments, without needing to buy spot cryptocurrency on an exchange.
40,177 BTC on the Balance Sheet Backs the New Product Pipeline
Metaplanet currently holds 40,177 BTC, a position that makes it Asia’s largest corporate Bitcoin holder and one of the largest in the world. That treasury is not just a balance sheet number, it is the collateral layer that makes the yield product strategy credible.
The company is explicit about this. Its 40,177 BTC holding, valued at roughly $2.5 billion at current prices, serves as the foundation against which Bitcoin-linked yield products can be structured and offered to Japanese investors. The $13 million acquisition price for Siiibo is, by any measure, a trivial expense relative to that treasury. What Metaplanet is buying is not a business, it is a distribution licence and a regulated front door into Japan’s retail investment market.
A Regulated Channel for Bitcoin Exposure Changes the Demand Picture
Most companies that hold Bitcoin are simply betting on price appreciation. Metaplanet is building the channel through which retail capital can flow into Bitcoin-linked securities, bonds, tokenized products, yield instruments, without touching spot markets directly.
That distinction matters for the broader Bitcoin demand picture. If Japanese retail investors begin accessing BTC exposure through Metaplanet Securities products, it creates a new, recurring, and structurally sticky demand source for Bitcoin. Each product sold to a retail investor represents capital that finds its way into the Bitcoin ecosystem through a regulated, familiar wrapper. It is the kind of institutional-grade demand channel that tends to be durable once it is established.
Metaplanet Pays Respect to the Siiibo Team as it Prepares the Merger
Metaplanet’s statement on the acquisition includes a direct acknowledgment of what Siiibo Securities founder Kazuki Komura and his team have built. The company says it has great respect for what Siiibo has developed since pioneering Japan’s online corporate bond market, and frames the merger as a collaborative step forward rather than a straightforward takeover.
Together, as Metaplanet Securities, the combined entity will bring new yield opportunities to Japan, that is how Metaplanet frames the outcome. What was once a niche digital bond platform becomes the retail distribution arm of Asia’s largest corporate Bitcoin treasury. Project Nova has its first piece in place.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
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