LTC and TRX Humble as VC Spectra’s Presale Stage 2 Shows Promising 627% Surge

The altcoin market is always full of interesting developments. Litecoin (LTC) is the talk of the town after its historic third halving. On the other hand, Tron (TRX) is down nearly 20% following an unexpected terrorist financing report.
And then there’s VC Spectra (SPCT), deep into Stage 2 of its fast-selling presale. The potential for a 627% ROI will surely humble the likes of Litecoin (LTC) and Tron (TRX).
Nonetheless, let’s see what’s up with each project.
Litecoin (LTC) Halving Is Complete
Litecoin’s (LTC) long-awaited quadrennial halving finally happened on August 2, 2023. The block reward has been reduced from 12.5 to 6.25 LTC to make Litecoin more deflationary.
As with past halvings, many had ‘stockpiled’ on Litecoin (LTC) before the event. For context, Santiment data suggests that mid-tier Litecoin holders have amassed 205,400 LTC since mid-July.
All this shows us the spotlight is on Litecoin (LTC) as investors wonder what happens next value-wise. Interestingly, Litecoin (LTC) is behaving as it did with the previous two halvings. The price has broken the $87 support area as it continues the downtrend from July 2023. Litecoin (LTC) may revisit its recent $116 high but will likely remain under this year.
Tron (TRX) Down Almost 20% Following TRM Labs Report
An unexpected report by TRM Labs recently showed that the USDT token powered by Tron (TRX) was used for 92% of terrorist financing in 2022.
It may not be the sole reason why Tron (TRX) is down almost 20% from $0.094 to $0.076. But many of the project’s fundamentals paint a negative picture following the revelation. For instance, data from Santiment shows that Tron (TRX) development activity has been dormant in the past seven days.
It also affirms a drop in Tron’s (TRX) daily active addresses and transactions, a trend that began in mid-June 2023.
On the bright side, Tron’s (TRX) total value locked is one of the better-performing metrics, rising from $5.2 billion to $5.93 billion since June 15, 2023.
Still, the maximum Tron (TRX) could reach in value this year is $0.10 based on predictions.
On the contrary, a 627% surge for VC Spectra (SPCT) looks promising in the coming months.
VC Spectra (SPCT) Prepares For A Potential 627% Gain Once Launched
VC Spectra (SPCT) is a unique Ethereum-built asset management protocol that funds promising blockchain and technology start-ups. Through this decentralized service, users can benefit from a wide array of lucrative ventures selected by a proficient investment team.
Coupled with various advanced trading strategies (including machine learning), users have a platform that will minimize all risks.
VC Spectra (SPCT) is also transparent thanks to smart contracts, which also provide autonomy. This means VC Spectra (SPCT) can run on ‘auto pilot’ without human intervention, resulting in investors controlling their assets and receiving profits automatically.
The Spectra (SPCT) utility token is another aspect that offers investors power through exclusive benefits. These include voting power, quarterly dividends through buybacks, and access to pre-ICOs at a discounted price.
VC Spectra (SPCT) is one ICO available at a bargain for $0.011 on the Ethereum and Bitcoin networks. 60% of tokens remain in Stage 2 of the presale before the price increases by 127%. Once the presale is complete, analysts have faith that SPCT will trade for $0.08, equaling a 627% surge.
While Litecoin (LTC) and Tron (TRX) are potentially good investments, it’ll take some time before either realizes the latter return. Meanwhile, this ROI will likely occur sooner as VC Spectra (SPCT) is a brand-new project.
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.