Litecoin and XRP price predictions Tradecurve showing bullish signs in a bear market

Cryptocurrencies are currently going down in value, and many investors are looking for altcoins that can head toward a bullish direction instead of a bearish one. Recently, analysts have begun eyeing Litecoin and XRP cryptocurrencies and have conducted price predictions for them.
However, an upcoming project also began making waves, where Tradecurve gained 20% in its value in the past week, sparking a lot of interest with its bullish outlook.
Litecoin Price Prediction for 2023
Before we dive into the price predictions, it is essential to first understand the current price performance behind both Litecoin and XRP. Starting with Litecoin, on June 15, 2023, the cryptocurrency traded at $73.56. The low point for Litecoin in the past week was at $72.51, while the high point was at $89.69.
Moreover, the all-time high occurred on May 10, 2021, at $410.26, indicating that the Litecoin cryptocurrency now trades at 82.04% under that point. In the past month, Litecoin has been down 18.1%, while in the past 24 hours, it has been down 5.2%. With its current momentum, Litecoin is expected to decrease to $60 by the end of 2023.
The Outlook for XRP’s Value in 2023
Then there is XRP’s price movement, which is volatile. As of June 15, 2023, XRP traded at $0.475746. In the past week, XRP’s low point was at $0.470942, while its high point was at a value of $0.558968. In regards to its all-time high, XRP reached $3.40 on January 7, 2018.
This means that as of June 15, XRP trades at 85.92%, under its all-time high. In the past 30 days, XRP has been up 12.7%, but it fell in value by 9.6% in the last week. Predictions for XRP are volatile, and analysts expect its minimum price at the end of 2023 to be at $0.20, its average price to be at $0.38, and its maximum price to be at $0.56.
Tradecurve Showcases Bullish Signs Even In The Bear Market with 20% Growth
Tradecurve’s utility token, TCRV, saw an exponential level of growth even during the bear market. As of June 15, 2023, 1 TCRV token trades at $0.018 as the project entered Stage 4 of its presale. During Stage 3, the TCRV cryptocurrency traded at just $0.015, indicating that it climbed in value by 20%, even during the bear market.
This growth can be attributed to Tradecurve’s unique approach to privacy, as it does not require users to complete KYC in order to use the exchange.
They can deposit crypto, which will be used as collateral when trades are made. Furthermore, the platform is not just limited to trading crypto, as users can also trade any derivative.
This, coupled with AI-driven trading bots, Proof of Reserves (PoR), negative balance protection, and high leverage starting at 500:1, makes Tradecurve a solid hybrid exchange for investors. Analysts predict TCRV to experience a growth of 100x when it launches and gets listed on Tier-1 exchanges and on Uniswap.
