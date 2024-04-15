Ripple CEO Says It’s Best To Invest In A Basket Of Crypto Assets – Here Are The Top Picks

Ripple’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Brad Garlinghouse mentioned at the just-concluded Paris Blockchain Week how he always advises his friends to “invest in a basket” of cryptocurrencies rather than just focusing on one crypto token. This statement immediately drew attention to ETFSwap (ETFS) because the platform’s offerings align with Gralingouse’s investment advice.
ETFSwap (ETFS) is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform that enables the trading of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) on-chain. This allows crypto investors to invest in a basket of funds that is not limited to crypto assets but also includes traditional ones.
With a platform like ETFSwap in place, the next big question on the minds of crypto investors is what crypto assets and traditional assets should be included in their investment basket.
ETFSwap ($ETFS) Should Be In Every Crypto Investor’s Portfolio
ETFSwap’s utility token ETFS is a must-have in any investor’s portfolio, as it most closely aligns to the Ripple CEO’s recommendation. Given the DeFi platform’s potential to shake things up in the DeFi space, the ETFS token will receive much attention, which sets it up for a parabolic rise. Moreover, ETFSwap is likely to drive in a lot of liquidity from the traditional finance (TradFi) and DeFi space, with the ETFS token the most likely beneficiary.
Furthermore, the ETFSwap (ETFS) provides certain benefits to holders, another factor that could help sustain the token’s bullish momentum. One of these benefits is the staking rewards, which holders can enjoy by staking their tokens. ETFSwap (ETFS) offers attractive yields on staked tokens. This allows ETFS holders to enjoy returns from its price gains and earn passive income along the way.
ETFSwap (ETFS) holders also get the chance to earn passive income from the platform’s revenue-sharing model. It plans to share part of the fees earned on the platform among ETFS token holders. Considering the immense success that the platform is projected to achieve, token holders could receive considerable payouts.
Toncoin (TON) Has Emerged
Toncoin (TON) has caught the crypto community’s attention with its recent entrance into the top 10 crypto by market cap. The crypto token also hit a new all-time high (ATH) of $7.65 this week and currently boasts a year-to-date of over 190%. Despite its astronomical rise, this only looks to be the beginning for Toncoin (TON), and the crypto token could still experience significant price gains soon enough.
Several factors can drive this bullish momentum. One is the Ton Foundation’s community rewards initiative, worth over $100 million. This amount will be allocated to projects and users in the ecosystem, meaning new money will flow into Toncoin (TON), and a parabolic surge in its price could follow.
Besides this allocation, Toncoin (TON) has attracted new users, bringing new liquidity into the ecosystem. Data from the Token Terminal shows that fees and revenue on the network have increased exponentially lately. On April 8, the Toncoin (TON) network recorded a daily revenue of $125,000, its second-largest ever.
Chainlink (LINK) Is Still Undervalued In Ripple CEO’s List?
Chainlink (LINK) is another crypto token with great potential heading into this bull run that makes a good investment in line with the Ripple CEO’s recommendation. Crypto expert Michaël van de Poppe has continued to state that Chainlink (LINK) is still greatly undervalued and could be one of the best-performing assets in this market cycle.
Chainlink’s (LINK) fundamentals are also bullish. The network recently announced the launch of Transporter, a cross-bridging app described as the “next evolution in cross-chain bridging.” Such developments can help increase the network’s activity and positively affect LINK’s price.
Dogecoin (DOGE) Can Still Make New Millionaires
Dogecoin (DOGE) was one of the standout tokens from the 2021 bull run. Dogecoin’s (DOGE) price surged by over 26,000% in one year, with several crypto investors making millions of dollars from that parabolic price surge. Having experienced such a meteoric rise, one would expect that the meme coin has run out of steam.
However, several crypto analysts predict that Dogecoin (DOGE) could still make another run in this bull run and rise to as high as $1. That would represent more than a 400% price increase from Dogecoin’s (DOGE) price level, meaning that crypto investors have another opportunity to make millions of dollars from the meme coin.
The ETFSwap (ETFS) Train Is Moving Quickly
Crypto investors are already rushing to add the ETFSwap (ETFS) token to their portfolio. At the moment, over 17.5 million tokens have been sold in the ongoing presale and that number continues to skyrocket daily.
With such immense demand for the token, there is the likelihood that it will get sold out even before the date scheduled for the stage 1 presale round ends. That is why there is no better time to accumulate these tokens than now. Each token costs $0.01831, and you also get an 18% bonus on your purchase by using the promo code “ETFS18.”
