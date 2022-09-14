JazDID Will Launch Its First BNBChain Decentralized ID Domain Name .bab

JazDID is a project incubated by the largest metaverse on BNBChain USM.World, and will launch its first BNBChain decentralized ID domain name suffix “.bab.” USM won the no. 1 metaverse project for BNB’s MVBIII and is backed by Consensys Mesh Tachyon and OKX ventures.
JazDID is a decentralized ID Domain name aggregator co-founded by ‘Unforgettable’ rapper French Montana, USM.World founder Dr. Watney, and Null TX Owner & Founder Marat (Mark) Arguinbaev.
The “.bab DID” Mint Pass will be available on JAZ DID on September 15, 2022 (UTC 2 PM), with a 10,000 total supply. These ten thousand .bab will be “10k club” four character DIDs (0000.bab – 9999.bab). Anyone who has minted Binance $BAB Token can visit www.openPFP.com to mint one “.bab” DID domain name “Mint Pass.”
For example, if you have a $BAB Token and minted a “.bab DID” on openPFP.com, you could receive 1314.bab or 0065.bab. The number ahead of .bab is random.
JazDID works as an NFT and an address without a private key. The JID (Jaz DID) domain name is linked to a wallet with a private key. This allows users to hide their wallets and provides privacy for the addresses linked to their decentralized identity. In this way, JazDID solves the issue of exposing the user wallet of ENS.
In addition, JazDID provides soulbound game accounts, assets, data, avatars, transactions, profiles, Web3.0 domains, and much more. This helps JID provide a ZK-based (zero knowledge friendly) KYC service.
With the soulbound and KYC technology, JazDID chose to release a .bab domain name service on BNB Chain to echo the $BAB token, a soulbound token deployed by the Binance team for its verified users. Users can use .bab as their web3.0 identity on all BNB Chain Dapps, such as Binance, NFT Marketplaces, Metaverses, StepN, Axie, etc. Moreover, .bab will be resolvable on multiple chains like ETH, Solana, Polygon, etc.
Last but not least, USM.world as the strategic partner for JazDID, will provide 100 million $BUSD in vouchers as Metaverse rewards for three characters and four characters “.bab” name holders.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
Image Source: aleksandrasova/123RF // Image Effects by Colorcinch