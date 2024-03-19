Investor Frenzy: Experts Predict Bitgert Coin to Surge +1800% in Coming Days

The cryptocurrency world has grown a lot in the last couple of years. Other than Bitcoin, Ethereum and Solana, several new meme coins like Baby Doge, Milady Coin or LADYS, Myro, and Bitgert have been launched. All these have had significant success in the last months but it is crazy how fast Bitgert is growing.
In fact, it has gained over 110% in just a month and is expected to continue on a bull run. Its high speed and affordability are the primary reasons for Bitgert’s quick success. Other factors include its innovative approach and advanced technology.
How is Bitgert Maintaining Demand?
Bitgert is planning to burn over 2 trillion coins of its native token BRISE. This is being done to reduce the overall supply and positive market sentiment among investors and holders. The burn will take place on 20th March and is expected to boost its prices even higher. Along with this, it is also about to be listed under the largest European exchange. Bitgert’s Exchange UPI deployment is also under process. Soon, it will be available on Binance Future. These will prove to help maintain its price surge.
Bitgert offers much more utility as compared to other coins like Milady Coin also known as the LADYS which essentially lacks intrinsic value. Similarly, the baby doge was created by the fanbase of dogecoin and has a transaction fee of over 5% while Bitgert offers gas-fee-free transactions.
Bitgert Price Analysis
Bitgert is currently trading at $0.0000003007 and has a 24-hour trade volume of $118, 987,521. It is 0.07% up in the last 24- hours. It is available on Kucoin, Pancake Swap, Uniswap, Gate.io, Bionomy, Bitmart, and many more. It is expected to reach 0.00000248. Even by modest calculations, it is expected to reach 0.000001429. The market is operating a greed and Fear index of 84. If all the listing and burn is successful, it can easily gain over 1800%.
Conclusion
If you are looking for stable long-term gains or even a short-term price boost, Bitgert is a good option. It is still not too late to take an entry and pave your way towards fortune. But, remember to be alert and learn about risks before investing. Cryptocurrency is an extremely volatile asset category. Hence, it is advised to invest only what you can afford to lose.
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.