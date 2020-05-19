In one day a 15 years old teenager earned 0.7 BTC!

(Photo taken from facebook.com. Karl (right) with a friend)
In the USA (Miami, Florida), a 15 years old teenager earned 0.7 BTC in one day. The teen’s name is Karl Miller, he is a Miami Country Day School student.
Local media asked him several questions about how he did it, and where he plans to spend the money on.
According to him, he came across an article about the RJV12 algorithm. Company offers passive income on cryptocurrency up to several percent a day of the invested amount, but the teenager didn’t have money to invest. The company suggested that he use their affiliate program- in it, you can invite friends and colleagues as investors and get a percentage of the transaction.
According to Karl, he sent out his partner link to a dozen boards, also he told hundreds of people about the possibility of investing, and for several weeks every night after school, he did only that, and with the beginning of the quarantine, he began to devote almost all day to it.
As the teenager says, he has already begun to earn at least 200-300$ per day, but one of the investors who went through his referral link, on 11 May, made a Deposit of 10 bitcoins, Karl immediately received a commission of 0.7 BTC (at the rate of 11 May, it is more than $ 6000).
According to Karl, he wants to give some of the money to his parents, and set some of it aside for study. He plans to continue working as a partner of the company and continue to earn money from the affiliate program.