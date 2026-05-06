Morgan Stanley Adds Crypto Trading To E*Trade With Aiming Millions Of Retail Investors

Morgan Stanley is taking a big step into digital assets space with the launch of cryptocurrency trading on its E*Trade platform.
The establishment represents a significant movement towards the bridge between traditional finance and the crypto environment, with one of Wall Streets most well capitalised wealth managers now giving access to digital assets directly.
The rollout, now in testing, is expected to expand to all 8.6 million ETrade users by the end of the year. When complete, clients will trade major cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum and Solana, right within their brokerage account without external exchanges or separate wallets.
The move will put Morgan Stanley in competition with crypto platforms including Coinbase, Robinhood and Charles Schwab. Yet the firm is coming in guns blasting, using a consumer price disrupting model.
According to early information, Morgan Stanley will charge an estimated 0.50% for each trade. This comes at a lower fee than Schwab’s 0.75% fee and comes in more aggressively against Coinbase’s variable pricing structure. This kind of pricing indicates the beginning of what analysts are already dubbing a “crypto fee war” among large financial institutions.
Fee War Is Raging Between The Platforms
Morgan Stanley pricing strategy is not just competitive, it is tactical. The exchange targets to grab a big slice of retail crypto trading volume with its lower fees than competitors. This is part of a wider evolution that sees established financial players transitioning from being passive spectators to active participants in the crypto arena.
This shines a light on the rapid changes taking place in the market. E*Trade’s entry comes in at 50 basis points, Schwab now charges approximately 75 basis points and Fidelity Investments is said to charge fees of nearly 1% for crypto services. Robinhood promotes “commission-free” trading while profiting directly from the spread, often hiding its true costs to consumers.
Industry analysts note that this aggressive pricing is reminiscent of the early days of Bitcoin exchange-traded funds, when competition drove expense ratios to near zero. If this trend continues, crypto trading fees may quickly vanish altogether across platforms. This is deeply consequential for crypto-native exchanges. A long time purveyor of retail crypto trading, Coinbase should now contend with enterprises that have significant distribution networks and the credentials to appeal to traditional investors.
The entry point for Morgan Stanley suggests that when scale, brand trust and pricing leverage exert their influence downwards on the lists of the competition things might change.
Providing Access the Traditional Finance and the Crypto World
Morgan Stanley’s push is about accessibility, not just pricing. It removes key barriers that have previously limited mainstream adoption by embedding cryptotrading in a broker interface people already know.
Yet the only crypto wallets they use are much too complex to manage, warding off many retail investors from participating in the digital asset experience altogether with processes like managing private keys and moving between separate exchanges. It enables the purchase and sale of digital assets from within the same app used for stocks, bonds and ETFs, vastly simplifying that experience with drastically less friction.
The roll-out is enabled by a partnership with Zero Hash, decentralised crypto-backend infrastructure. This combination empowers Morgan Stanley to provide seamless execution of trades whilst maintaining regulatory compliance and operational efficiencies.
And specifically, this launch is “phase one.” Anticipated improvements will feature complete wallet performance and a bigger series of property assistance, which indicates correct belief that Morgan Stanley isn’t simply evaluation the waters but rather creating a permanent mark in the digital possession area.
How Wall Street Took Over Crypto Markets
It was the latest step in a trend toward greater integration of Wall Street into digital asset markets, exemplified by Morgan Stanley’s new foray into crypto trading. The line between traditional finance and decentralized finance continues to be blurred as large financial institutions add crypto products to their services. Such a shift could unlock large new flows of capital. Providing direct crypto access to millions of E*Trade users could significantly boost market participation and liquidity.
Retail investors who previously steered clear of crypto can now feel more safe diving back into the space through an institutional middleman. At the same time, this institutional participation could change the way crypto markets behave. More fundamental participation by the traditional finance world might bring further stability but it will probably also mean new dynamics, like increased scrutiny from regulators and a closer coupling to existing asset classes.Importantly, Morgan Stanley has stepped into the game, and one can expect others to do likewise as they jump in.
This might catalyze a cascade of integrations across brokerage platforms, as crypto continues its transition from being an obscure asset class into one that could be global investment portfolios’ third pillar.
Morgan Stanley is not just getting into crypto trading, it’s doing so with intent in a crowded field. With lower fees, massive distribution through licensing of the platform and in-app purchase features as well as a simplified user experience working directly for cryptocurrency holders – the firm is set to upend the digital asset trading market and how it is viewed by the general populace.
The longer the rollout continues later this year, will reveal just how much of an impact this has had, but one thing is clear: the race between Wall Street incumbents and their crypto-native platforms has begun in earnest.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
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