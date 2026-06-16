Humanity Protocol Announces Recovery Plan: Launches Token Migration After Exploit

Humanity Protocol is scrapping its existing H token and replacing it with a brand new Ethereum-based version following a security breach that rattled the project’s ecosystem.
The team confirmed the move in a Tuesday statement, outlining a full migration plan that includes a snapshot-based airdrop, a mainnet relaunch, and a compensation fund for affected edge cases, while making clear that anyone who bought the dip after the attack will not be receiving replacement tokens.
The decision marks one of the more significant post-exploit recovery operations in recent memory, and the details matter enormously for holders trying to figure out where they stand.
What Triggered the Token Replacement
A security breach compromised the Humanity Protocol ecosystem badly enough to force the team’s hand on a full token retirement. Rather than attempt a patch-and-continue approach, the project has opted for a clean break, deploying a new audited ERC-20 contract and drawing a hard line in the sand using a pre-attack snapshot to determine eligibility.
The snapshot was captured at the following block heights: ETH block 25,274,179, BSC block 103,071,069, and Humanity Mainnet block 24,247,803, all corresponding to a timestamp of June 8, 2026, at 17:25:35 UTC. Balances recorded at that exact moment determine who gets the new tokens. Anyone who purchased H after that point, including those who bought the post-crash dip hoping for a recovery trade, is excluded from the replacement airdrop.
It is a harsh but deliberate cut. The team is essentially refusing to reward any activity that occurred after the exploit window, which includes speculative buying from traders looking for a lottery ticket on a distressed asset.
The New Token: Contract, Ratio, and Network Details
The replacement asset carries the same $H ticker and launches on Ethereum as an ERC-20 token. The official smart contract address is 0xE76c5b78f93909d34404E9eb4C1f19e7582a5dE1, and the swap ratio is set at 1:1, meaning every old H token held before the snapshot translates directly into one new H token, with no haircut applied to eligible balances.
Eligible holders span three networks: Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Humanity Mainnet. Users holding H in standard self-custody wallets will receive the new tokens directly through the airdrop mechanism. Tokens held within DeFi protocols and liquidity pools are being handled separately, through a dedicated distribution process the team is managing outside the standard drop, a necessary distinction given how differently those balances are structured on-chain.
Addresses connected to the exploit have been identified and explicitly excluded from the airdrop. The team is also working with exchanges and infrastructure partners to coordinate the migration on the centralized exchange side, and exchange-based H holders are directed to watch for announcements from their specific platforms for guidance on how the transition will be handled there.
A Compensation Fund Covers the Edge Cases
Not every situation fits neatly into a snapshot-based airdrop, and the Humanity Protocol team appears to have anticipated that. The project has set up both a compensation fund and a dedicated claims portal to handle unresolved edge cases and accommodate eligible post-snapshot token purchasers who fall outside the standard distribution parameters.
The existence of that portal matters because snapshot-based recoveries almost always produce a category of holders whose balances were in transit, locked in pending transactions, or sitting in unusual custody arrangements at the moment the snapshot fired. Having a formal claims process gives those holders a path to resolution rather than leaving them without recourse.
The team has also issued a pointed security warning alongside the migration details: official announcements will come exclusively from verified channels, and holders should treat any unsolicited “claim” links with extreme caution. Post-exploit phishing attempts targeting affected communities are common, and the team is clearly trying to get ahead of that vector early.
The H Token Takes a 17% Hit on the Day
Markets have responded to the breach and the migration news with predictable pressure. CoinMarketCap data (https://coinmarketcap.com/currencies/humanity-protocol/) shows the H token declining approximately 17% on the day, a drop that reflects both the direct impact of the exploit and the uncertainty that always surrounds a forced token migration, regardless of how well-structured the recovery plan appears to be.
The 17% decline also captures something else: the market pricing in the confirmation that post-snapshot buyers are out. Those purchases, made in the hours after the attack when the token was trading at distressed levels, now have no path to replacement tokens. The sellers on the other side of those trades effectively exited at the expense of buyers who were betting on an inclusive recovery.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
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