How to choose the Best Graphics card for a Gaming Laptop in 2022?

A graphics card is a part of the computer that helps with the pictures you see on the screen. You need one on your gaming laptop to play video games or watch movies. The best one for you will depend on what kind of games you like to play and how much money you want to spend.
There are several things to remember when looking for the best graphics card for a gaming laptop.
Things to consider when choosing a Graphics card
VRAM
You’ll first need to look at the VRAM or video RAM. This is how much memory the card has to store information about the image being displayed on the screen. The more VRAM a card has, the better it will be able to handle high-resolution graphics and textures. You’ll find that cards with 4GB or more of VRAM are best for gaming laptops.
Clock Speed/ Frequency
Another critical thing to consider is the clock speed measured in MHz. This is how fast the card can process information. The higher the clock speed, the better the performance will be. However, keep in mind that clock speeds can vary depending on the game being played and the settings that are being used.
Ports
You’ll also want to ensure that the card has the correct ports for your needs. The most common port for a graphics card is HDMI, but you may also need DisplayPort, DVI, or USB Type-C. Make sure the card you choose has the correct ports for your laptop.
Manufacturing Process
The manufacturing process is crucial because it determines how small the transistors are. The smaller the transistors, the more efficient the graphics card is.
A graphics card with smaller transistors can dissipate less heat and consume less power. It’s also more powerful and faster.
Architecture
The architecture is the design of the card. It’s important to consider because it will determine how well the card performs.
There are two main graphics card architectures: NVIDIA’s Ada and AMD’s RDNA2. In addition, Intel’s new ARC Alchemist Lineup with Xe HPG microarchitecture is now entering the market. Each has its own advantages and disadvantages.
These are some factors to consider when you buy yourself a gaming processor.
Featured photo by Joshua Woroniecki on Unsplash