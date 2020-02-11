How Apple Makes Its Money

Tech companies today are huge and are still getting bigger. One of the most famous is Apple and it has been around for decades selling scores of products and is worth, as of 2018, over $1 trillion making it the first company in history to make that mark. Apple is worth more than the GDP of 183 countries, including Turkey, The Netherlands, and Saudi Arabia and Apple is worth more than 1% of the entire world’s GDP. Apple is also worth more than six different stock exchanges including the Singapore Exchange and the Saudi Stock Exchange and is worth more than the net worth of 3 of the world’s richest individuals including Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates, and Warren Buffet combined.
Apple is dominating the smartphone, tablet, and smartwatch world and even more so in the U.S. as nearly half of all smartphones, tablet, and smartwatch bought in the U.S. are apple products. Following the money around can also really show you how much Apple can make in a year. From 2018, Apple’s net sales were worth $266 billion and after operating expenses, Apple was left with a gross margin of $102 billion. More than half of this came from iPhone sales, but also came from Mac, iPad, and services like Apple Music, Apple Pay, iCloud, Apple News+, Apple Arcade, Apple TV+, and Apple Care+. Apple unit sales in 2018 were monstrously high when they sold 218 million iPhones, 44 million iPads, 23 million Apple Watches, and 18 million Mac sales. Looking back on when these products came out and seeing the sales number really shows how ridiculously much Apple has grown but the release number are still astounding, especially for their times.
