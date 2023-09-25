High-Growth GameFi Projects Not to Miss This Fall – Flow, Immutable, Kangamoon

Flow (FLOW) announced the LearnWeb3 Hackathon and opened registrations. This could contribute to the expansion of its ecosystem. Moreover, the Immutable (IMX) ecosystem is expanding, and one of the latest projects is My NFT Wars. In addition to all of this, Kangamoon (KANG) aims to redefine the P2E industry and is projected to surge in value by 22x.
Summary
- Flow will reach $0.74 by the end of Q4, 2023
- Immutable can surge to $0.070 by the end of the year
- Kangamoon to spike 22x by the time it launches
Flow (FLOW) Announces LearnWeb3 Hackathon
The Flow (FLOW) ecosystem could soon expand as registration became open for the LearnWeb3 hackathon. Flow is the leading supporter of the hackathon and will sponsor it with $50,000 in prizes.
As for the on-chart activity of the Flow crypto, during the past week, it has begun its road to recovery. It entered the green zone with a price increase of 6.1%.
The overall price stood between $0.39 and $0.47, putting $0.50 as its price barrier. According to the Flow price prediction, if the crypto manages to pass it, it can surge to $0.74 by the end of the year.
Immutable (IMX) Expands Ecosystem
The Immutable (IMX) ecosystem is also expanding, where mid-September, My NFT Wars raised $2 million and will soon come to life on top of the network. As a result, the Immutable crypto could quickly see increased demand and overall on-chain activity.
While the annual Immutable chart does indicate a significant decrease in the last 365 days at 33%, the crypto is slowly heading to a road of recovery. It’s up 2% in the past week, and its value hovered between $0.48 and $0.53.
According to the Immutable price prediction, this growth rate can soon help it reach $0.70. If Immutable achieves this by the end of Q4 2023, it can surge above $1.06 by 2024.
Kangamoon (KANG) to Surge 22x at Launch from $0.005 Starting Price
Kangamoon combines the features of meme coins with blockchain gaming, giving the best of both worlds. The project will integrate new elements through which anyone can monetize their time far more effectively.
Within its ecosystem, players will play with a boxing kangaroo. They battle across different boxing matches and tournaments. Moreover, these characters can be upgraded with unique abilities.
Furthermore, there are tournaments, and players battle against one another in them. By completing quests, exploring, and winning matches, players get rewards. Most rewards come in the form of virtual currency or valuable items. Players can then sell these items in the marketplace for added capital gains.
Consequently, at the center of the project is the KANG crypto. It has a starting value of $0.005. However, analysts project that it will spike to 22x at launch. As a result, the Kangamoon crypto can provide one of the most significant ROI opportunities for the year.
