Bitcoin Billionaire Arthur Hayes Buys $500,000 Worth Of Pendle And One Other Cryptocurrency 

Popular Bitcoin billionaire and ex-CEO of BitMEX Arthur Hayes has once again given his crypto audience a peek into his over $8 million crypto investment portfolio.
Hayes’s investment in Pendle (PENDLE) is based on its solid utility and community backing, which mirror those of ETFSwap (ETFS), a tokenization platform currently making the rounds in the crypto industry.
Arthur Hayes, who is a smart investor known for his enthusiastic participation in the crypto industry, recently made a $500,000 buy investment into Pendle (PENDLE), which is seen to spark the interests of many analysts and investors. However, ETFSwap (ETFS) is poised to be among Hayes’s top investment choices as he considers rotating a significant amount into ETFS.
Bitcoin Billionaire Arthur Hayes Test Runs Buy In May Strategy Using Pendle
Ex-Bitmex CEO Arthur Hayes goes right back into the crypto spotlight as he makes notable capital investments into Pendle (PENDLE) ecosystem. Hayes was initially in the crypto spotlight three months back when he began his investment journey into Pendle (PENDLE).
The Bitcoin (BTC) billionaire and former Bitmex CEO had initially purchased 500,000 Pendle (PENDLE) tokens at a unit price of $2.57 back in February 2024. This initial investment and bet placed on Pendle (PENDLE) had yielded an unrealized profit of $1.45 million, further strengthening Hayes’s support and loyalty to the Pendle (PENDLE) ecosystem.
Hayes’ latest $500,000 Pendle (PENDLE) investment coincides with the recent buzz of the “Buy in May and Go Away “strategy being purported across the crypto industry. The Buy in May crypto approach and strategy is one which was originally coined by Arthur Hayes and involves smart money actively investing in May in order to gain potential profits and ROI in the summer months of the crypto markets.
At the time of writing, data reports from Etherscan show Hayes’ recent 500,000 USDC volume purchases of Pendle (PENDLE) from Wintermute, which pushes his total holdings of Pendle to a whopping 1.55 million tokens valued at $8.08 million.
The Pendle (PENDLE) price is now trending at $4.9, with a 17% increase in the last week.
ETFSwap (ETFS) Investor Loyalty Broadens
Recently, the ETFSwap (ETFS) decentralized ecosystem witnessed an upscale in the growth of its tokenization platform, which has attracted an increasing number of whales to its native token, ETFS, to stage 1 of its presale.
ETFSwap’s (ETFS) exponential growth in a relatively short time of entry into the crypto markets can be traced to one of many factors, which includes Arthur Hayes’ key selection criteria for altcoin investments, which the ETFS token possesses. Bitcoin billionaire Arthur Hayes has mainly based his investment criteria on altcoins’ innovative technologies and utilities, and ETFSwap (ETFS) fits the bill.
The DeFi platform is a one-stop tokenization ecosystem that offers its users and adopters a plethora of platform utilities, such as trading cryptocurrencies and Exchange-Traded Funds. Hayes, a fan of the ETF economy and tokenization, is constantly looking for innovative tokenization platforms to invest in. Hence, his notable investments in Pendle (PENDLE) will be followed by ETFSwap (ETFS).
The ETFSwap (ETFS) army of loyal whales and smart investors continues to grow as ETFS is poised to become the next significant altcoin investment Hayes adds to his massive portfolio.
Stage 1 of ETFSwap (ETFS) is ongoing, and $0.00854 is an undervalued price that big whales such as Arthur Hayes are always looking to take advantage of. Therefore, position yourself and take advantage of stage 1 price as stage 2 of ETFS sale is programmed at $0.01831.
Crypto experts from far and wide have said that ETFSwap (ETFS) is primed to be the biggest and most successful presale since Solana (SOL).
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.