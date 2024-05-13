Best Long-Term Crypto Investment: Toncoin and Pepe Gain, While BlockDAG Dominates with Its CoinMarketCap Debut and London Event
In the world of cryptocurrencies, Toncoin and Pepe are drawing interest with their upward trends. Toncoin (TON) is setting ambitious price targets and striving for a significant rise, while substantial investments from major players in Pepe are boosting market enthusiasm. Amid these positive trends, BlockDAG is advancing as the premier long-term cryptocurrency investment. Notably, its recent recognition on CoinMarketCap and a promotional event at London’s Piccadilly Circus have showcased its increasing stature and the market’s confidence in its future.
Toncoin (TON) Price Rises After Major Investment
Toncoin has seen notable growth recently, propelled by a substantial investment from Pantera Capital. Following this, TON’s price increased by over 11%, with trading volume reaching $181.87 million—a rise of 15.36%. This positive trend is backed by the simple moving average (SMA) on the daily chart, indicating strong upward momentum.
Despite a market slump in April, where Toncoin’s value dropped by 36.55%, it has recovered well. Market analysts suggest that if the upward trend persists, Toncoin might hit resistance levels of $6.350 soon, reaching $7.250 later. Nonetheless, a drop to support levels at $5.50 or even $4.60 could occur if the market turns bearish.
Pepe Coin News: Major Whale Purchase Attracts Attention
Pepe coin has been thrust into the spotlight following a major purchase by a cryptocurrency whale who invested $10.4 million, acquiring 1.238 trillion tokens. This significant activity was highlighted by the crypto analytics firm Spot On Chain, which noted two large transactions involving this investor.
Although Pepe saw a minor decrease of 1.2% in the past 24 hours, it has risen by 29.70% in the last month. Currently, Pepe is priced at $0.000008532, with a strong market sentiment supported by a steady position above the 50-day Simple Moving Average and a healthy Relative Strength Index of 62.78, indicating solid investor confidence.
BlockDAG: Leading Candidate for Best Long-Term Crypto Investment
BlockDAG has quickly become a focal point in the cryptocurrency market with a successful $25.4 million presale, demonstrating strong investor support and confidence. With over 8.9 billion coins sold in its 11th presale batch, priced at $0.007, BlockDAG’s performance strongly indicates its potential as the best long-term crypto.
Celebrating its CoinMarketCap listing and a promotional display in London’s Piccadilly Circus have effectively increased its visibility and affirmed its competitive ambitions in the cryptocurrency sector.
The imminent release of the X1 miner app on June 1st highlights BlockDAG’s dedication to innovation. This app will allow smartphones to function as mining devices, optimizing energy and data use. With plans for a fast mainnet launch within the next six months, BlockDAG is positioning itself as a leading blockchain technology contender.
Why BlockDAG Is the Superior Choice?
Despite the positive trends and significant investments in Toncoin and Pepe, BlockDAG consistently emerges as the leading long-term cryptocurrency investment. Its strategic promotional activities and substantial presale success underscore its appeal and growth prospects in the market. With advanced technological foundations and innovative mining solutions, BlockDAG remains preferred for investors seeking a dependable and promising cryptocurrency investment.
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.