Hidden Stars in 2024: The 5 Best Cheap Cryptos to Lock In Now

In January 2024, the crypto market experiences significant movements due to token unlocks injecting over $600 million in liquidity. Aptos (APT), undergoing its largest unlock, releases 24.84 million tokens (8.08% of its circulating supply). Additionally, the Injective (INJ) final unlock of 3.67 million tokens and the Optimism (OP) release of 24.16 million tokens contribute to the market dynamics, impacting the supply and potentially influencing prices.
Additionally, the market is closely watching the SEC’s decisions on spot Bitcoin ETFs, which could further influence market volatility. This period is marked by high anticipation and potential volatility, as the market reacts to these substantial token releases and regulatory developments.
Amidst this dynamic landscape, certain cryptocurrencies are emerging as hidden stars in 2024. These coins are being recognized as the cheap cryptos worth paying attention to. Read on to discover potentially attractive options for holders looking to capitalize on affordable entry points.
The 5 Cheap Cryptos to Lock In
- Scapesmania: Gaining attention with its presale stage and gaming concept.
- Sei (SEI): Rapidly appreciating in value due to its efficient platform.
- Cardano (ADA): Bullish trends and growing ecosystem, despite regulatory hurdles.
- Polygon (MATIC): Set for growth with major partnerships and ecosystem expansion.
- Sui (SUI): Rising in DeFi for its high transaction efficiency and low costs.
- Aptos (APT): Strong recovery marked by increased user engagement and demand.
ScapesMania: Making Presale Progress Seem Easy
While bigger cryptocurrencies wrestle with volatility, ScapesMania could have a more predictable growth trajectory during its presale. With the listing price set at $0.01 per coin, today’s adopters could be looking at potentially attractive ROIs.
The presale consists of several rounds and the current one offers a huge discount on purchases, nearing 50%.
The tokens are low in price, which means that regardless of your budget you can take advantage of the offer. Joining ScapesMania now offers potential gains, even if you don’t have much money to make use of.
ScapesMania’s Value Proposition
A closer examination of ScapesMania’s features reveals many attractive aspects. First, it allows holders to get involved with a multi-billion-dollar industry projected to reach $521.60 billion by 2027.
Next, ScapesMania offers a range of features to keep backers engaged and motivated. It empowers holders to shape the project’s direction through DAO governance.
When acquiring your tokens, you can unlock extra bonuses, totaling up to 107%. Moreover, introducing ScapesMania to friends can bring you referral rewards. Early backers can also participate in buyback & burn events and staking.
Furthermore, the project’s tokenomics are transparent and secure, and the recent addition of a $100,000 giveaway might be the final touch needed to transform early enthusiasts into devoted fans.
Future Vision
ScapesMania’s vision for the future is highly ambitious. it comes in the form of upcoming listings, improvements, and the development of a unique niche concept that has yet to be adopted in crypto circles.
Considering all of the above, it’s not surprising that the presale numbers are outstanding, with $3,681,000 raised from crowd/retail only. ScapesMania is already at the point where previous buyers can consider their decision a wise one.
Now could be the perfect time to explore the project and acquire discounted tokens. Get in early for the chance to potentially achieve lucrative returns after ScapesMania hits the major exchanges.
ScapesMania’s vision for the future is highly ambitious. it comes in the form of upcoming listings, improvements, and the development of a unique niche concept that has yet to be adopted in crypto circles.
Considering all of the above, it’s not surprising that the presale numbers are outstanding, with $3,681,000 raised from crowd/retail only. ScapesMania is already at the point where previous buyers can consider their decision a wise one.
Now could be the perfect time to explore the project and acquire discounted tokens. Get in early for the chance to potentially achieve lucrative returns after ScapesMania hits the major exchanges.
>>> Join the Presale at a 50% Discount <<<
Secure higher gains by grabbing a sizable bonus of 10% on ScapesMania! Use code XYK257 at checkout in a special textbox for an even better deal on a cryptocurrency that could make you the envy of the entire crypto community. Act fast – the offer is valid for a limited time only.
🤑 Exclusive #ScapesMania Promo Codes Launched!
EXTRA 10% bonus on $MANIA token purchases! 🔥
👉 Simply find our admins in the chat, grab their unique promo code, and use it to buy $MANIA! 📈
⏰ Act quickly, this offer won't last forever!
GET A PROMO CODE -… pic.twitter.com/rQ5nt76mxx
— ScapesMania (@ScapesMania) December 6, 2023
Sei (SEI): Price Surge and Market Enthusiasm
Sei Network has recently emerged as a popular choice among traders, with its meme coin SEIYAN leading the charge with a 400% gain in the past week. The network’s Sei (SEI) tokens have also seen significant gains, marking over 75% increase. The network’s focus on speed and low fees, coupled with its EVM-compliant features, has attracted a growing user base and developers.
The recent surge in Sei (SEI) and SEIYAN tokens reflects a broader interest in the Sei Network. The network’s on-chain metrics are heating up, with increased futures open interest and token trading activity. This suggests a bullish sentiment among traders and investors.
While the Sei Network’s recent performance is impressive, its future success depends on continued development and user adoption. The network’s ability to maintain high transaction speeds and low fees will be crucial. However, it faces competition from other blockchains and must navigate the volatile crypto market.
Cardano (ADA): Signs of an Impending Surge
Cardano (ADA) is showing bullish signs on its 1-day time frame, with analysts predicting a retest of the $1 mark. Despite regulatory challenges, including being labeled a security by the US SEC, the outlook for 2024 remains positive. The ecosystem has seen significant growth, with its top DEX, Minswap, experiencing a 26,000% increase.
Cardano (ADA) price has been fluctuating within a critical resistance zone between $0.50 and $0.6. Analysts propose two scenarios: an upward surge to the $0.70 range or a potential dip to $0.40. The asset’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) remains in the neutral zone, indicating a stable trend.
Cardano (ADA) future hinges on its ability to continue developing its ecosystem and navigate regulatory challenges. If it can maintain its current momentum and break through resistance levels, it could see significant gains. However, market volatility and regulatory scrutiny pose risks.
Polygon (MATIC): Institutional Adoption and Its Impacts
Polygon has teased a major banking partnership, sparking excitement and optimism for Polygon (MATIC) resurgence. Despite underperforming in the past year, Polygon (MATIC) ecosystem development and partnerships have continued to grow, including the launch of Polygon zkEVM and various collaborations.
Analysts have tipped Polygon (MATIC) for a solid showing in 2024, with potential targets as high as $1.8. The asset’s break from a symmetrical triangle chart pattern sets an immediate target of $1.25. However, it currently trades around the $0.86 price level.
The teased banking partnership could significantly impact Polygon (MATIC) price. If the partnership materializes and brings about greater institutional adoption, Polygon (MATIC) could see an explosive rally. However, the asset’s performance will also depend on the broader market sentiment and its ability to maintain technological advancements.
Sui (SUI): User-Friendly Lending Protocol Drives Adoption
Sui Network’s ability to handle high transaction volumes while maintaining low fees has made it home to one of the fastest-growing DeFi apps. Its unique architecture and horizontal scaling have attracted developers and users alike.
The growing interest in Sui (SUI) DeFi applications suggests a positive sentiment among users and investors. The network’s focus on user-friendliness and efficiency likely contributes to this optimistic outlook.
Sui (SUI) future success will depend on its continued ability to offer high scalability and low fees. As the DeFi space grows, Sui (SUI) could benefit from increased adoption. However, it faces stiff competition from other blockchains and must continue to innovate to maintain its edge.
Aptos (APT): Strong Recovery Post-Market Crash
Aptos (APT) has made a robust recovery following a recent market crash, regaining its pre-crash value completely. The blockchain has seen a surge in activity, with a 16% increase in user transactions and a 19% rise in monthly active accounts. This suggests a growing demand for the Aptos (APT) token and increased engagement within the Aptos community.
Aptos (APT) experienced a strong rebound with significant buying interest around the $8.8 low, sending its price towards $11. This upward move led to significant losses for sellers, indicating a bullish sentiment. However, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) surged near the overbought region, suggesting a potential correction around the $11 level.
The future of Aptos (APT) looks promising with the recent surge in user transactions and active accounts. If bulls hold the price within the resistance zone of $11-$14, Aptos (APT) price is anticipated to surge toward $20. However, this might come with strong bearish dominance, and traders might see a correction around the $11 level. The increase in the total value locked (TVL) of Aptos showcases exponential growth, further boosting the ongoing recovery of the Aptos (APT) token.
Conclusion
The crypto market undergoes significant changes driven by major token unlocks from projects like Aptos (APT), Injective (INJ), and Optimism (OP). Market dynamics are further influenced by the SEC’s decisions on Bitcoin ETFs. Amidst these fluctuations, Sei (SEI), Cardano (ADA), Polygon (MATIC), Sui (SUI), Aptos (APT), and Scapesmania emerge as promising, affordable investments with potential for significant growth, making them attractive choices for investors navigating the evolving crypto landscape.
Notably, ScapesMania stands out with its innovative core concept, robust tokenomics, stage bonuses, and benefits for holders. These features have the potential to further increase the project’s value. Now could be the best moment to become part of the community of ScapesMania holders.
Site: https://scapesmania.io/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ScapesMania
Telegram: https://t.me/scapesmania
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.