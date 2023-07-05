Helium (HNT), Theta Network, Tradecurve – Which Crypto Will 20X This Summer?

As the cryptocurrency market evolves, more individuals get interested in making investments and begin analyzing different types of cryptocurrencies. Out of the many altcoins available, three specifically have managed to gather a significant level of attention, and these include Helium (HNT), Tradecurve (TCRV), And Theta Network (THETA). We will jump into the chart data surrounding each one of them to see which crypto has the potential to spike in value this summer.
Helium (HNT) Price Struggles
When we go over the value of the Helium cryptocurrency, on June 30, 2023, it traded at $1.36. In the past week, Helium saw its low point at $1.19, with its high point at a value of $1.43. During the past seven days, the overall increase of Helium was 8.6%, but in the last 24 hours, it only increased by 1.2%.
In the past month, the total increase of Helium was by just 0.1%, indicating that it is in a period of stagnation. It is unlikely that Helium will reach 20x this summer, but it could increase to $1.5 with its current momentum.
Theta Network (THETA) Bearish Performance
Theta Network showcased far more bearish performance during the past week, and as of June 30, 2023, trades at $0.698665. During the past week, Theta Network saw its low point at $0.691989, with its high point at $0.806410.
The overall decrease in the past week was 6.6%, with a decrease of 15.8% in the previous month. Overall, Theta Network is not in a bullish position. According to analysts, Theta Network needs to break past $0.9 in order to reach new heights, and by the end of the summer, it might break $1.
Tradecurve (TCRV) To Gain 20x This Summer
While Helium and Theta Network have struggled to maintain their growth pattern, another cryptocurrency managed to gain a significant level of momentum, and that’s Tradecurve.
This is an upcoming player within the online trading ecosystem currently undergoing its presale run and offers a unique proposition by combining derivatives and crypto trading within a single platform. Its driving appeal is in its privacy-focused approach, as it eliminates all sign-up KYC checks and ensures an entirely private trading platform. Users simply make a deposit and then use the deposited crypto as collateral whenever they make trades.
This differentiates Tradecurve from its peers and places it as one of the most private trading environments on the market. But it doesn’t stop there, as the team is also committed to transparency. Tradecurve’s team will implement Proof of Reserves (PoR) to bolster confidence even further. Other features that help it stand apart include the dedicated Trading Academy for beginners and copy trader feature that will enable anyone, no matter their level of experience, be able to engage in the process of trading crypto and any other supported derivative.
As for its price performance, since the start of the presale, TCRV increased by a total of 80%. As of June 30, 2023, it trades at $0.018 and is undergoing Stage 4 of its presale. A price increase of 40% to $0.025 is expected to occur when the project enters Stage 5, and with its recent momentum, analysts predict a total climb of 100x at launch.
The team has raised $2.8 million so far, and 12,500 users already signed up to use the exchange. At this rate, the team estimates that they can raise a total of $20 million and that they can onboard 100,000 users during the first three months of operations, so investors will want to buy the TCRV token early in order to get the best ROI.
