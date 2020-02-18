HASHWallet Deploys a New Smart Card That Enables Users to Perform Transaction Securely, Anytime, Anywhere

The term, “Not Your Keys, Not Your Coins,” has been promoted time and again in the cryptocurrency community. However, several assets have either been lost or stolen despite the user’s safe keep of their private key. These keys are either lost, phished, hacked, etc. irrespective of whether a hot or cold wallet was used.
To eliminate these risks, HASHWallet has launched a new smart card (hardware wallet) that offers you a convenient way of transacting securely, anytime, and anywhere. You can authenticate transactions in a convenient manner right from HASHWallet. And while doing so, you don’t have to memorize a complicated private key or leave it vulnerable to an attack.
What is the Hashwallet Smart Card?
The HASHWallet smart card is a non-programmable device called HASHWallet. Unlike most hardware wallets that take the shape of a flash drive, this device resembles a regular credit card. Specifically, the HASHWallet adopts the ISO/IEC 7810 ID-1 format used for bank cards. Its dimension is 85.60 × 53.98 × 0.76 mm, and its eInk screen ensures that “What You See Is What You Sign.” Furthermore, this card has an IP67 rating, to protect against dust and water. Therefore, it is a durable device that is less susceptible to physical elements.
Since the advent of cryptocurrencies, it’s no longer news that one of the major challenges most crypto users faces — is to count on an effective and confident key recovery process. Although there have been some other complex existing solutions, but, HASHWallet’s Smart Seed Cards have made the recovery process to be simpler and reliable at the same time.
Features of HASHWallet
The HASHWallet has been revamped with premium features that will enable you to spend your funds securely, while also protecting your private key. These features include:
1. High-Level Security:
Private keys stored on the smart card can never be extracted even by the user. Consequently, it eliminates the potential for your private key to be stolen. There’s no case of fraud or identity theft. What you get, is a secure environment for validating transactions.
Now if you’re wondering how this is even possible, it may be worth noting that: A random process is used to generate public or private keys inside the card, and this process cannot be replicated. Besides, external seeds are not used to generate either of these keys.
2. Seamless Connectivity:
HASHWallet supports Bluetooth and NFC connections, thereby enabling a wireless connection with other devices. Bluetooth connectivity, for instance, creates an encrypted two-way communication between the card and your smartphone or computer. The latter enables received transactions to be signed, and returned, depending on whether they are signed or rejected on the eInk WYSIWYS screen.
On the other hand, NFC connectivity provides a means of recording the Smart seed card and receiving data when HASHWallet is to be recovered. The connectivity will also be used to facilitate NFC payments in the future. And you know what else? The HASHWallet comes with a wireless charger to enable you to connect to a computer and pair the card to the desktop application.
3. Recovery of HardwareWallet:
Hardware wallets get lost all the time either from damage or misplacement. That is why HASHWallet comes with two Smart seed cards to provide an alternative way to access your funds if the wallet is lost. While activating HASHWallet for the first time, the seed cards are paired to the device via NFC. As a result, your Recovery Seed is stored on these cards. The card also generates a Recovery Key that is stored on the eSignus Vault.
In an event where you no longer have access to the HASHWallet, you can fall back on one of these cards. All that is required, is to purchase another HASHWallet and use one of the Seed cards to enter the Recovery Seed and Recovery Key. Your funds will then be accessible from the new HASHWallet.
4. User Friendliness:
One of the interesting features that make HASHWallet stands out among its competitors is that anyone can easily understand its working principle. Bitcoin transactions as we all know are complex in nature. But with HASHManager you can seamlessly perform any operation in an intuitive and easy to use interface. Moreso, you can also run your portfolio via smartphones while your crypto assets remain safe in the smart card.
5. Ease of Managing Smartcard Via Applications:
HASHWallet intends to launch a suite of applications that will enable users to manage their smart card and crypto-assets conveniently. These apps will be compatible with devices running on Android, iOS, macOS, and Linux. As such, you’ll be closer to your cryptocurrencies wherever you are. However, the apps’ launch has been slated for October 2020.
6. Support for Several Cryptocurrencies:
You can create multiple wallets from a single user account on the HASHWallet. And at this point, you may be wondering which cryptocurrencies can be spent from the HASHWallet. There are quite a good number of them! Accordingly, these assets include: Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Ripple (XRP), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Tether (USDT), Litecoin (LTC) and many more
7. Biometric security support:
Biometric authentication is one of the highest levels of security in this digital age that protects human identity. Interestingly, HASHWallet has also implemented this technology to provides its users( cardholder) with topnotch security standards. In other words, its advanced fingerprint reader allows the verification of your identity to sign any form of transaction in a trusted environment.
More so, HASHWallet has been endorsed and certified to be an “Arrow Certified Product.’’ In fact, the eSignus engineering team members from HASHWallet are now working with ArrowGlobal engineers to ensure that they build the most secure hardware wallet.
Conclusion
HASHWallet smart card ensures that there’s no limit to the things you can do with your crypto funds. You can access them conveniently whenever, and sign transactions in a secure manner. The best part is, your private key is neither known by you or a hacker yet your funds can be recovered if the device is lost. This offers an easy way to protect your funds at all times.