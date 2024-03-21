Grayscale Ethereum Trust Discount Narrows Amid ETF Approval Uncertainty

March 20, 2024

The Grayscale Ethereum Trust (GET) is making headlines once again as its discount narrows to -20%, a level not seen since November 2023. This development comes amidst growing uncertainty surrounding the potential approval of a spot Ethereum exchange-traded fund (ETF) in May.

Investors, seemingly less optimistic about the ETF’s prospects, are adjusting their expectations accordingly.

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) recently announced delays in its decisions regarding the Hashdex and Ark 21 Shares Ethereum spot ETFs, pushing the deadlines to May 30 and May 24, respectively.

The SEC cited the need for additional time to thoroughly assess the proposed rule changes and address any concerns raised.

New Feature Introduced By Fidelity Spot Ether ETF Application

Meanwhile, Fidelity’s spot ether ETF application has introduced a new feature: the option to stake cryptocurrencies. This addition could potentially generate income for the fund by allowing it to assign ether tokens as compensation to reliable staking providers. 

These providers, in turn, will stake a portion of the fund’s assets. Notably, this move aligns with the growing trend of cryptocurrency staking, with approximately $35 billion worth of Ethereum currently locked by Lido, one of the leading staking providers in the market.

As investors navigate the evolving landscape of Ethereum investment options, the narrowing discount on the Grayscale Ethereum Trust reflects their cautious optimism tempered by regulatory uncertainty.

While the potential for a spot Ethereum ETF approval remains uncertain, the market continues to adapt to new developments and explore innovative strategies to maximize returns on Ethereum investments.

Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.

Follow us on Twitter @themerklehash to stay updated with the latest Crypto, NFT, AI, Cybersecurity, and Metaverse news!

Image Source: sinenkiy/123RF // Image Effects by Colorcinch

About The Author

Will

Will is a News/Content Writer and SEO Expert with years of active experience. He has a good history of writing credible articles and trending topics ranging from News Articles to Constructive Writings all around the Cryptocurrency and Blockchain Industry.