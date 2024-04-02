CORE Token Surges 280% In A Week: What’s Behind The Rally?

Investors in the cryptocurrency space have been closely monitoring the remarkable ascent of Core DAO’s native token, CORE, which has experienced an impressive surge of over 280% within just one week.
This surge has propelled CORE to the 45th position in the market cap rankings, boasting a staggering $3.10 billion market capitalization, indicative of its significant influence within the market. Moreover, the trading volume of CORE has seen a notable increase of 143% in the past 24 hours, signaling heightened market liquidity and heightened investor attention.
Several factors are believed to have contributed to this remarkable price rally. Firstly, developers have been actively pitching their project builds on the Core Chain, as highlighted during the recent ETHMumbai 2024 event.
This increased developer activity has likely bolstered confidence in the Core ecosystem.
Furthermore, the recent launch of native Bitcoin on the Core Chain, known as coreBTC, has provided users with the opportunity to seamlessly bridge their BTC to a Bitcoin-secured DeFi experience on the Core Chain.
This development has undoubtedly attracted attention and interest from the broader cryptocurrency community.
Core Journey Campaign Launch, Generating More Sentiment
On April 1, 2024, the Core Chain x Multibit/Bitstable: Core Journey Campaign was launched, further fueling excitement surrounding the CORE coin. This campaign aims to promote the Core ecosystem and its associated tokens, generating additional buzz and enthusiasm among investors.
Adding to the momentum is an explosive revelation by @Coretoshis_Org on X, suggesting that an anonymous individual is gearing up to drive the price of CORE to $100 ahead of the Bitcoin halving event.
An anonymous person who does not want to reveal his name is preparing to push the price of #CORE to $100 before #Bitcoin halving.
The credibility of this news is considered high, with expectations of significant institutional investment in CORE throughout the year.
As CORE continues to captivate the cryptocurrency community with its meteoric rise, investors remain eager to capitalize on its potential for further growth and development in the evolving landscape of decentralized finance (DeFi).
