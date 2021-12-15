Gamesta Guild, Token Launch Auction and Teslas

GAMESTA recaps its values and talks about its upcoming Token Launch and Teslas…
Enter GAMESTA, the A.I.-powered Guild, enabling investors to connect to and empower thousands of play-to-earn gamers around the world.
The gaming industry is forecast to be valued at over $268 billion in the next 5 years. As the fastest growing sector in Crypto, Play-to-Earn is flipping the gaming industry on its head and with only 1% of global gamers currently playing Play-To-Earn-based games, the stage is set for unprecedented growth.
GAMESTA will enter the Game-Fi arena using proprietary AI and Machine Learning technology to improve decision-making processes on both the Asset Acquisition and the Asset Deployment, ensuring maximum yield for investors. CopperLaunch is a perfect strategy to raise funds and launch the GSG token, as in essence GAMESTA is a fund, with the value of the GSG token directly linked to the Assets Under Management. The more raised, the higher the token price backed by a bigger asset base, therefore giving self-perpetuating value. Other areas of business will include game development, community building, staking, and VC investing into new projects.
GAMESTA TOKEN LAUNCH AUCTION – 16 – 19th DECEMBER 2021:
After a successful private round raise of over US$6 million, GAMESTA will hold a Token Launch Auction (TLA) on CopperLaunch.com. (more here https://bit.ly/gsgcopperlaunch )
Why a TLA? In recent times, it has been incredibly difficult to get access to whitelists and hold tokens for various launchpads in order to participate in raises in a fair and transparent manner. Value is lost for the project by underselling its token, and VCs, or those with ‘favors’ get access to the early-stage investments before the token pumps and normal investors are left scratching their heads.
With a TLA, however, anyone can invest, big or small. Without the ability to run bots and scripts, there will be genuine price discovery happening across the 72-hour period the pool will be open. Tokens will be immediately tradable making it impossible for a large party to dump on smaller ones.
The TLA gives everyone a chance to be a part of the GAMESTA DAO.
NOTHING SAYS THANK YOU LIKE A TESLA:
As a thank you and to ramp up excitement for the TLA, GAMESTA will reward all investors the opportunity to win some substantial prizes, not least a brand new Tesla Model S or US$100,000.
The top 30 contributors will receive a BLACK GAMEX CARD with a further 10 going into a lucky draw for all investors. But the giant cherry on top will be the raffle for a brand spanking new Tesla Model S or US$100,000 available to anyone staking US$250 or more.
So as well as being proud new $GSG investors you might be driving around in a new Tesla!
Here are the benefits of the NFT GAMEX Cards:
- Access to ‘inside information’ on upcoming sales and events procured by our team of researchers and network of partnerships 15% uplift in staking rewards
- Access to beta test games
- Access to Gamesta VIP Real World Events
- Access to early-stage private round allocations through our network of launchpads
and IDO platforms
- Early access to our Gamesta Metaverse Gallery
For full details of the competition click here… https://contest.gamesta.ai
About Gamesta:
Gamesta Guild believes the value of any game is created by the network of players playing it. Each player, regardless of his wealth or means, represents the same value in a digital game, investing their time and contributing to an ever evolving metaverse. Now, through blockchain technology, game developers can finally reward the loyalty of those players.
Furthermore, in-game NFT’s are revolutionizing the way a gamer can build intrinsic value, but with the competition so intense, players from emerging economies sometimes cannot afford the initial outlay to purchase those assets.
Enter Gamesta, the smart contract based guild enabling investors to connect and empower thousands of under privileged players throughout The World.
Let’s Unleash Game-Fi together.
