In the crypto game for the long haul? If so, you might want to focus on picking currencies that are likely to be around in 10, 20 or even 50 years!
Plenty of traders out there are happy to admit that they’re holding cryptocurrency right now to try and make as much money as possible as quickly as possible. They take a hands-on approach, trade on a day-to-day basis and invest every last dollar they have into the latest coin that might make it big so that they can maximize their potential income. If you’re one of those people – this article probably isn’t for you! What we’re going to be looking at here is the list of available tokens right now that you might want to consider as a long-term investment. Think of this as being an S&P 500 of coins, only a much smaller index with a big focus on the players in the game that appear to have the potential to maintain value through thick and thin. Let’s put it this way: if the tokens below disappear, chances are that no cryptocurrency survived whatever caused them to lose all of their value!
#1 – Bitcoin
It’s boring, the technology is limited and everyone knows about it already: that doesn’t change the fact that Bitcoin has been the most resilient cryptocurrency of all time and has stood up to a huge number of tests to get where it is today. In fact, we believe that no cryptocurrency has even come close to having to deal with the bullshit that Bitcoin has. From multiple forks and memory exhaustion attacks through to government restrictions and high profile thefts – Bitcoin has shown time and time again that it has the backing to survive and be the king of the coins. You might not like it, you might think it’s slow, you might think it’s not scalable and simply costs too much to be attractive to you – that doesn’t change the fact that if cryptocurrency is a major part of the economy in 20 or so years, Bitcoin will be there and in addition to that, be valuable. My advice: ignore the forks, don’t read the nonsense and look at the data: Bitcoin has survived through thick and thin.
#2 – Monero
This might seem like a bit of a strange choice, but the privacy aspect of Monero makes it a perfect choice for people who’re looking to secure their future in a safe way. With all the talk on the street of eating the rich and taxing wealth, it wouldn’t surprise me if at least a few billionaires over the next few years searched for a way to protect their wealth. In the cryptocurrency space, Monero does appear to be the best choice on the market for exactly that. What’s brilliant about Monero is that you can sit around all day playing online sex games with $100 million to your name and no one would be any the wiser. There’s a reason why it’s regularly utilized by hardware hackers: no one knows where the money ends up.
#3 – XRP
There are a lot of misconceptions in the community about XRP, what it is, how it functions and whether or not it’s truly a cryptocurrency. I highly recommend reading this Forbes article on the topic as it should shed some light on the differences between Ripple and XRP, its use case and the general benefits that the products bring to the market. It should come as a shock to no one that control over cryptocurrency by governments is a serious concern – if that does happen, XRP seems to be in the best position politically to survive. Ripple is all above-board and has working relationships with many big players in the finance industry, including multiple banks around the world. The threat of control and restrictions by the powers that be can be offset slightly by selecting a cryptocurrency that would seem to be able to stand up against all scrutiny thrown its way.
#4 – Ethereum
There are lots of use cases for Ethereum – the most obvious one being ICOs. You only have to listen to Vitalik talking for a few minutes to realize that this is exactly the type of person who’s going to ensure the long-term stability and future of his project, even if he takes a hands-off approach to its development. Ethereum’s relatively low-cost fees (such that people don’t even really factor it in) and speedy transfer rates make it an attractive alternative to Bitcoin. It’s also easier to play around with and understand, since the concept of wallets is a lot more developed and less prone to attacks. I personally believe that Ethereum is likely to sit behind Bitcoin for a long time to come – it just has something about it that gives off the impression it’s going to be around forever! Much like MrPornGeek and his review platform.
#5 – VeChain
Focused on supply chain management, VeChain is a coin that’s big in China and has plenty of active products and projects that are actually being used to verify goods and speed up the logistical side of international trade. VeChain originally began in 2015 and has gone from straight to strength ever since. It also has a masternode system in place, which stabilizes the price of the coin and the project in general as people invest for the long-term gains. It stands to reason that if people are willing to lock up tokens for passive revenue, it’s likely because VeChain has a promising future ahead of itself!
Final thoughts on long-term investing in crypto
You might not want to invest in every single currency listed above, but if you want a ‘buy and forget’ approach, picking 3 out of the tokens above is a good starting point. The more diverse your holdings, the less risk you have. I should probably mention that I hold all 5 of the tokens above – that’s for a good reason, though. They’re great tokens! Anyhow, I’m going to go and check out the best escort sites to spend all of my gains I made this week from trading – take care and happy investing!
Image(s): Shutterstock.com