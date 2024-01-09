Find out why top analyst predicts Pushd (PUSHD) will overtake Solana (SOL) and Binance Coin (BNB)

The past few days have been dramatic in the crypto market. As Pushd stirs the crypto market with its novel web3 e-commerce marketplace, top analysts boldly predict its potential to outstrip Solana (SOL) and Binance Coin (BNB), two of the market’s most prominent players. This audacious forecast begs the question: what exactly sets Pushd apart? Let’s find out.
Pushd Sees 10,000 ICO Signups, Closes Stage One with Over $1 Million Raised
The global e-commerce industry is worth a whopping $6 trillion. Despite its good CAGR, the e-commerce landscape is plagued with several issues, including centralization, delayed deposits and withdrawals, risk of exploitation, and poor support.
Pushd aims to solve its problem with a novel blockchain-powered web3 e-commerce marketplace. Built on Ethereum, Pushd leverages the innovative power of blockchain technology and smart contract automation to foster better e-commerce trading experiences.
Its user-driven and intuitive platform allows anyone to register and start listing their products immediately without any KYC. Apart from this, Pushd focuses on user flexibility, faster transaction processing, and commission-free trades. Additionally, users can earn with multiple cashback, reward programs, and more.
Pushd’s record-breaking 10,000 signups and stage one sell-out in presale is a testament to its advantages and potential. It signals a strong endorsement of its vision to address the shortcomings in the e-commerce industry.
Solana (SOL)Surges in Ecosystem Development. SOL Token Down by 12%
Although Pushd has forged ahead of Solana (SOL) for obvious reasons, Solana (SOL) remains a staunch and highly functional DeFi protocol. The hybrid Proof of History chain gained prominence as the Ethereum killer – an innovation to end Ethereum’s Proof of Work inefficiencies.
Despite the FTX turmoil in 2022, Solana (SOL)’s unprecedented recovery and surging user and DeFi activities are a testament to its massive scalability. Last year, Solana (SOL) closed with a colossal 1077% growth and the largest institutional capital inflow.
Although the Solana (SOL) token is retracing its gains with a 12% 7-day loss, its DeFi activities are not slowing down. TVL gains stand at an astounding $1.1 billion in 6 months, thanks to the meme craze, strategic partnerships, and ecosystem development.
Binance Coin (BNB) Knocks Solana (SOL)Over, Gains 27% in TVL
Binance Coin (BNB) has also made great price movements since the crypto market surged. In fact, the Binance Coin (BNB) token recently knocked Solana (SOL) over to reclaim its place as the 4th largest cryptocurrency with a $45.6 billion market capitalization.
Although Binance Coin (BNB) had a fair 2023, it grappled with regulatory scrutiny as the SEC’s probe and ex-CEO Changpeng Zhao’s legal woes weighed heavily on investor sentiment. Unfortunately, SEC citing Terraform’s case and India closing all gates to Binance has further worsened Binance Coin (BNB)’s outlook. Currently, Binance Coin (BNB) is struggling to maintain its stand after losing over 4% in the past 24 hours.
Conclusion
While Solana (SOL)gets knocked over by embattled Binance Coin (BNB), Pushd‘s upcoming presale will showcase its potential to outshine these renowned giants. Pushd’s rapid momentum makes it a noteworthy innovation and an excellent investment for the next bull run.
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.