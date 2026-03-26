Felix Protocol Expands On-Chain Trading With 260+ Tokenized Stocks And ETFs On Hyperliquid

Felix Protocol is making a clear move toward bridging crypto and traditional markets. The platform has rolled out tokenized spot markets on Hyperliquid, giving users access to over 260 tokenized stocks and ETFs directly on-chain.
The announcement highlights a simple but important shift. Traders, especially those outside the U.S., no longer need to jump between platforms or rely on traditional brokers to access equities. Everything now sits within the same ecosystem.
This is also the first time Felix is offering tokenized spot equity markets natively, which signals a broader push to turn the platform into more than just a crypto trading venue.
Ondo Finance Powers The Tokenized Infrastructure
Behind the scenes, the entire system runs on infrastructure from Ondo Finance. The focus here is on bringing real-world financial assets onto blockchain in a way that actually reflects how they behave in traditional markets.
As shared in Ondo’s update, each tokenized stock or ETF is backed by real shares held off-chain. That backing is key. It means users are getting real economic exposure, not just a price-tracking token.
Prices move in line with the underlying assets, and users can also benefit from dividends or interest tied to those holdings. In many ways, the experience is designed to mirror trading on exchanges like the NYSE or Nasdaq, just without leaving the blockchain.
On-Chain Access To Global Markets Without Off-Ramping
One of the biggest advantages here is convenience. Before this, accessing stocks from crypto often meant off-ramping, converting assets to fiat and moving funds to a traditional brokerage account.
Felix removes that step. Users can now go from crypto to equities without ever leaving the chain.
For traders outside the United States, this matters even more. Access to U.S. markets can sometimes be limited or come with extra friction. This setup makes it easier to participate without dealing with those barriers.
It keeps everything in one place, which is exactly what many on-chain users have been asking for.
Lower Execution Costs Unlock Institutional-Size Trades
Cost has always been a sticking point for on-chain equity trading, especially for large orders. High fees and slippage made it difficult to execute big trades efficiently.
Felix is trying to change that. The platform reports execution costs below 10 basis points, even for large transactions. For example, buying $1 million worth of Google (GOOGL) can now be done at a lower cost than what most on-chain alternatives have offered in the past.
That kind of pricing makes a difference. It opens the door for larger traders who previously avoided on-chain equities because the numbers didn’t make sense.
It also shows that the infrastructure is improving, not just in terms of access but also efficiency.
Real-World Asset Integration Gains Momentum
This launch fits into a bigger trend across crypto. Real-world assets are becoming a more serious part of the space, moving beyond early experiments into everyday use.
With over 260 tokenized assets available, Felix is adding real depth to that category. Users can now mix crypto, stocks, and ETFs in one environment, which changes how portfolios are built.
It’s also making crypto feel more familiar to people coming from traditional finance. At the same time, it gives crypto-native users access to assets they might not have considered before.
That combination is starting to reshape how both sides think about investing.
Future Plans Point Toward A Full On-Chain Brokerage Experience
Felix isn’t stopping at just listing assets. The team is already planning the next phase, which looks more like a full on-chain brokerage.
Upcoming features are expected to include tools like limit orders and dollar-cost averaging. There are also plans to expand into international equities, covering markets like Korea, Japan, and India.
On top of that, tokenized stocks and ETFs could soon be used as collateral within Felix’s lending markets. That would add another layer of utility, turning these assets into something users can actively leverage.
More U.S. equities are also expected over time, which will continue to expand the range of options available.
All of this points in the same direction. Felix is gradually building a system where users can trade, invest, and manage assets entirely on-chain, without needing to rely on traditional platforms.
It’s still early, but this latest launch shows how quickly that idea is starting to take shape.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
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