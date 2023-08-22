Everlodge’s Exceptional Presale Rise Sees The Sandbox and Hedera Holders Suffer FOMO

Everlodge is currently the top performer among projects that are in their presale. Considering its unique business plan and high market viability, this new project can soon raise more than $12 million during the presale.
However, the same cannot be said about The Sandbox (SAND) and Hedera (HBAR), which are tumbling for quite some time now.
The Sandbox (SAND) Releases 332 Million Tokens
Recently, The Sandbox released 332 million SAND worth around $133 million at the time of unlock. This has become the highest number of SAND tokens that The Sandbox has sent to exchanges since February 2023.
However, The Sandbox (SAND) has been experiencing high selloff pressure among its holders prior to its token unlock event. Subsequently, the market value of The Sandbox (SAND) has witnessed a drop of 25% in the past 30 days.
At press time, The Sandbox (SAND) is available at $0.33. Notably, The Sandbox (SAND) has suffered this fall despite forging several partnerships lately. Recently, The Sandbox (SAND) joined hands with the British Museum.
Hedera (HBAR) Project Gets Selected By US Federal Reserve
While several cryptocurrencies are facing regulatory hurdles in the US, Hedera (HBAR) has gained a massive region in the country. Recently, the US Federal Reserve unveiled its plans to start using Dropp, a micropayment solution built on the Hedera (HBAR) blockchain.
Soon after the reports came out, Hedera’s (HBAR) social volume increased significantly. As per LunarCrush’s data, the bullish sentiments around Hedera (HBAR) have increased by 352% in the last week. Subsequently, in the past 30 days, the price of Hedera (HBAR) has increased by 14%. At press time, Hedera (HBAR) is available to change hands at $0.061483.
Everlodge (ELDG) Presale Eyes 280% Gains
Owning a real estate property has been a dream for many people. To help people realize this dream, Everlodge has developed a new platform. It is a first-of-its-kind blockchain platform that enables people to own luxury vacation homes, hotels, and holiday villas for as low as $100.
According to a research report, the global hospitality market is valued at more than $4.548 trillion. Catering to such a huge market segment, this new platform has stirred the crypto world.
The platform will create NFTs against villas and luxury vacation homes, and will fractionize them to allow users to purchase in smaller units. The project’s USP is that the price of these NFTs is directly related to the value of real estate properties.
Since the real estate market is well-known for continuous price increases, these NFTs’ prices are bound to increase too. The owners of these NFTs can use them as collateral to get short to medium loans.
The platform has also planned to introduce Launchpad, wherein developers can raise money for their upcoming projects. It will also benefit users by letting them invest in projects early, and maximize their ROI.
The platform has kicked off the presale Beta stage, with a price tag of $0.01. Also, it plans to amass $12 million during the presale. Moreover, the platform has implemented a dynamic pricing model, and the purchase price of ELDG tokens may surge at each presale stage.
Experts believe that the market value of the project can rise by 280% during the presale round.
