Ethereum Makes Solid Gains, But Still Can’t Match The Bitcoin Spark Bonus

Ethereum (ETH) has made solid gains in recent times. However, proponents of Bitcoin Spark (BTCS) suggest that the moves of the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization pale in comparison to the new crypto’s bonus.
Ethereum price prediction
Between October 19 and 25, Ethereum (ETH) displayed a remarkable 19% rally, successfully clearing hurdles at $1,650, $1,670, and $1,727. This surge culminated in a local peak at $1,865, leaving market observers eagerly anticipating its next move. Analysts are projecting that Ethereum may experience a retracement to the aforementioned price barriers, seeking them as newfound support. Such a move would also reset the daily Relative Strength Index (RSI) to the crucial 50 mean level, lending further support to the bullish outlook. If this scenario unfolds, a strong rebound could propel Ethereum toward the $2,000 psychological threshold, possibly even reaching the range high of $2,030. It’s worth noting that Ethereum’s previous attempt to breach this level in mid-April ended in failure, making a breakthrough into this zone a pivotal moment for the long-term trajectory of the smart contract token.
What is Bitcoin Spark?
Bitcoin Spark is a new crypto project believed to be rewriting the history of Bitcoin (BTC). While it has the same tokenomics as Bitcoin, having a limited supply of 21 million BTCS coins, Bitcoin Spark has many unique features that set it apart and position it for success.
The Bitcoin Spark blockchain promises to deliver faster and cheaper transactions, made possible by a combination of high individual block transaction capabilities, a low block time, and a robust network of nodes. The blockchain not only supports seamless transactions but also provides an intricate framework for smart contracts and decentralized applications (DApps), featuring a seamlessly integrated smart contract layer with multiple execution systems, all culminating in the main network. This architecture enhances scalability and enables developers to choose from a wide array of popular programming languages, including Solidity, Rust, and Vyper.
What truly sets Bitcoin Spark apart is its Proof-of-Process (PoP) consensus mechanism. This ingenious blend of Proof-of-Work (PoW) and Proof-of-Stake (PoS) systems rewards users for validating blocks and contributing processing power to the network. However, it exponentially decreases rewards per additional power, creating a fairer system. The nonlinearity of the rewards, coupled with the vast network nodes, opens the door for a large number of validators. Notably, the Bitcoin Spark application, which will serve as the network’s native wallet, will also enable macOS, Linux, Windows, iOS, and Android users to easily participate in the network validation process.
In a visionary move, Bitcoin Spark will leverage the processing power contributed by validators, making it available for rent to individuals and institutions seeking remote computing power. This groundbreaking service, paid for in BTCS, results in 97% of the generated revenue being distributed among the validators, who also receive minted BTCS and transaction fees from validated blocks. The remaining 3% will be used for network development and maintenance and will also contribute to the team’s income, fostering a sustainable ecosystem.
Moreover, Bitcoin Spark’s application and website will have unobtrusive slots for community-policed ads. 50% of the revenue generated will go to network participants, with additional incentives for those involved in policing the ads. The Bitcoin Spark network has passed multiple smart contract audits, indicating its reliability and sustainability.
The Bitcoin Spark bonus
As Bitcoin Spark (BTCS) progressed into the second-last phase of its Initial Coin Offering (ICO), it witnessed a notable price upswing, reaching an impressive $3.25. Nonetheless, investors will still enjoy a 5% bonus and an opportunity to acquire additional tokens without any cost. With the crypto set to launch at $10, Phase 9 investors stand to gain a staggering 300% return, with an extraordinary 800% return for those who invested in the first phase. Analysts suggest Bitcoin Spark’s innovative technology, real-world applications, and limited supply point to significant growth and adoption in the long term. They also argue that Bitcoin Spark’s strategic launch timing, just before the predicted 2024 crypto bull run, has historically led to massive price rallies for low-cap gems like itself.
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.